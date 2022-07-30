Indian fashion czar’s haute couture marries Spanish influence and royalty

This content was published on Jul 30, 2022 – 06:37

David Asta Alares

New Delhi, July 30 (EFE).- Renowned designer JJ Valaya celebrated his thirty years of haute couture in India with an “impressive” trip to Spain.

Valaya, paired with “Alma” this week, christened his retroness at a luxury hotel in New Delhi, the traditional influences of opulence and royalty from his home state of Rajasthan with some modernity that made him popular in Asia. country

Spanish nuances

“By sheer coincidence, Spain inspired the 30th anniversary. We didn’t plan it, it just happened,” Valaya told Efe from one of his shops, where he displays clothes that can sell for tens of thousands of dollars. Personally attends to customers with deep pockets.

“Everything had very strong Spanish nuances,” the designer recalled days after the show, organized as part of Fashion Week in the Indian capital.

A composition that began with Isaac Albeniz’s Asturias under the influence of Indian instruments included a composition inspired by the Alhambra in Granada.

Among his influences, Walaya “cannot ignore the costumes of the bullfighters because they are absolutely spectacular (…), in second place are the Manila shawls with their red roses and their spectacular flowers”, as well as the fans.

“My daughter was the show’s stylist and she brought in the Spanish influence with the models’ bright red lips and wavy hair,” she recalls, before admitting that otherwise the Spanish inspiration “would have been too big.” It was because of the retrogressive nature.

It is said to be a set of 42 sets.

This is the second time the designer, born in 1967 and known as the “Indian Fashion Czar”, has taken inspiration from Spain after his collection titled “Maharaja de Madrid”.

Soul of India

If Albenis is still Albenis, played by sitar and Indian percussion instruments, heavy lehengas truffled with flowers and less opulent groom jackets do not lose the essence of the Asian country.

“I haven’t lost the soul of India because my biggest market is here,” Valaya explains, citing the example of big Indian weddings that last a week or even ten days, and how the designer has seen them every time for three decades. To become “bigger, more festive”.

The designer declares that he “loves Indian heritage”, but quickly adds: “I will never be a purist (…) Being historically correct seems too boring to me”.

That’s why he recalled with a smile when the Maharani, or princess, of Kapurthala visited his workshop in New Delhi, saying that Walaya was “the future of the past”.

Eclectic fashion

Valaya explores through art deco the contrast in her lavish costumes, between the opulence of the maharajas of Rajasthan and the “completely anti-royalty” figures of the nomadic communities.

An eclectic nature that the designer attributes to his childhood as the son of an army man, with his constant movements across India every few years.

“I have seen the length and breadth of India and I think all the nomadic spirits come from there, because after three years we will move to a new city. New school, new friends, a complete change. “, said.

For the designer, everything from fashion to cuisine epitomizes India’s “maximal” spirit.

“Look at our food, it’s not easy. If you go to Paris, you can buy a loaf of bread, cheese and a bottle of wine. But here the changing spices and flavors from the south are needed. From East to West.”, explain.

“India loves maximalism because it’s in their soul. I’m an Indian, there’s nothing wrong with that,” laughs Walaya. EFE

daa/mt/pi

(Photo) (Video)

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA.