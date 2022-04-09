April 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Indian Defense Minister visits US amid tensions in Russia

Byron Rodgers April 10, 2022 2 min read
This content was released on 09 April 2022 – 16:01

New Delhi, Apr. 9 (EFE) .- Amid international pressure on New Delhi’s alliance with Moscow, which is mainly based on military equipment, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is leaving for the United States today for bilateral meetings.

“I am leaving New Delhi tonight to visit the United States from April 10 to 15. I look forward to attending the fourth Indo-US Ministerial Conference in Washington,” Singh said on Twitter.

During the visit, Indian Defense Minister and Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen to discuss “ways to deepen the Indo-US strategic partnership”.

The Minister will also visit the headquarters of the US Command for the Indo-Pacific Region in Hawaii, a geographical area where the two countries have strengthened their alliances.

India faces pressure from several governments to take a stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to reconsider trade agreements that give oxygen to the Kremlin amid sanctions.

The Asian country is one of the world’s leading arms importers and receives 60% to 70% of its arms from Russia.

Vladimir Putin recently acknowledged its intention to increase its purchases of Russian oil to meet its domestic demand, using concessions offered by the government.

It has been pointed out that the main reason behind India’s refusal to condemn Russia’s occupation of Ukraine in the UN General Assembly is its reliance on security materials, while New Delhi defends its neutrality by arguing.

Although India has sought to diversify its defense alliances in recent years and has been able to reduce the 85% acquisitions achieved during the Cold War, allying with Israel, France and the United States, the dependency remains high. EFE

See also  India uses drones to deliver corona vaccines in remote areas

igr / psh

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the contents of Efe’s Services is explicitly prohibited without the prior and express permission of Agencia EFE SA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

India, the world’s third largest emitter of C02, is looking for alternatives to fossil fuels | News

April 9, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Qantas introduces new aircraft to South Korea and India

April 9, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Schools in India were evacuated following a bomb threat

April 8, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

Indian Defense Minister visits US amid tensions in Russia

April 10, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

The closure of the famous “Fisherman’s Wharf” restaurant “Aleuto”

April 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

David Spade Says Will Smith’s Oscar Ban Is NBD, Talks To Chris Rock

April 10, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

The first private astronaut team welcomed the space station aboard an orbital platform

April 10, 2022 Iris Pearce