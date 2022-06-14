June 14, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Indian Cricket League sells for $ 5.6bn – Polideportivo

Byron Rodgers June 14, 2022

New Delhi, June 13 (EFE) .- The Indian Cricket Premier League (IPL) on Monday auctioned the television broadcasting rights for its next five seasons for $ 5,642 million, making it one of the most valuable sports in the world. Above the Spanish Football League.

By EFE

June 13, 2022 – 12:42

Two of the four packages offered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have not been auctioned off, and the rights to televise 410 games for the 2023-2027 season have surpassed $ 3,000 million, while digital rights have been cited by the Indian news agency ANI, citing anonymous sources.

Both types of packages have gone into two different chains, the names of which have not yet been released.

Competitors include TV titans such as Viacom 18, Sony India or Disney.

The $ 5,642 million in the current deal will increase this Tuesday, when the bid for the remaining two TV rights closes, and the IPL value will cross $ 6,000 million, albeit at a lower cost.

These prices are almost three times higher than the last deal reached by Star India (owned by The Walt Disney Company), which broadcast Indian Cricket League matches between 2017 and 2022 for just over $ 2,091 million.

Prior to the Disney Group, Sony’s Indian branch paid around $ 1.05 billion for the IPL broadcasting rights in 2008 for the next ten seasons.

The current deal makes the Indian Premier League one of the most financially attractive sports leagues.

Although the popular American footballer who signed the TV contracts for the 2023-2033 period, which brought in $ 110,000 million last year, is still a long way from the NFL, the cricket league is close to earning nearly $ 1,200 million a year. To the level of other great sports competitions worldwide.

See also  India records 400 deaths from Govt-19, but the actual number could exceed one million deaths

The NBA reports that it received $ 2,660 million a year, or 2,389 million through the UEFA Champions League during the 2020/21 season (latest data available) through the broadcast of its meetings.

The signing of a deal worth 4 4,950 million (approximately $ 5,166 million) last December for the next five seasons will surpass the Spanish La Liga.

The number of games the IPL hosts each year, at a rate of 74 per season, makes each of its matches the second most valuable in any sport in the world, costing over $ 12.8 million per game. NFL only.

