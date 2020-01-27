Indian Army JAG Online Form 2020
(Army Jag Entry Scheme 25th Course)
Course Name – Judge Advocate General Batch (Unmarried Male & Female for October 2020)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 15-January-2020
• Last Date – 13-February-2020
Course Start – October-2020
|• No Application Fee for All Candidates
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All Over India
Training Venue
OTA, Chennai
|(As on 01/July/1993 to 01/July/1999)
Minimum – 21 Years
Maximum – 27 Years
|Number of post- 08 post
|
Vacancy Details for Indian Army JAG Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Course Name – JAG Entry Scheme 25th Course (October 2020 Batch)
Posts Distribution –
Male – 05 Posts
Female – 03 Posts
Pay Scale – Rs. 56,100/- per month(Stipend during Training period)
Training Period – 49 Weeks (at OTA,Chennai)
Educational Qualification – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with minimum 55 % marks in aggregate from any institute/college recognized by BAR Council of State will be eligible for this recruitment.
Physical Details –
Height – 157.5 cms(Male), 152 cm(Female)
Weight – 42 Kg (Female)
Physical Endurance Test Parameters-:
Running – 2.4 knm in 15 minutes
Sit – ups-25
Rope Climbing – 3-4 Meters
Push – Ups-13
Chin – Ups-06
How to Apply for Indian Army JAG Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020: Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Indian Army before 13/February/2020.
Mode of Selection for Indian Army JAG Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
Shortlisting of Application
PET
SSB Interview
Medical Exam
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
