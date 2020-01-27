Government Jobs

Indian Army JAG Online Form

3 days ago
Indian Army JAG Online Form 2020

(Army Jag Entry Scheme 25th Course)

Course Name – Judge Advocate General Batch (Unmarried Male & Female for October 2020)

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 15-January-2020

• Last Date – 13-February-2020

Course Start – October-2020

 

 

 

 • No Application Fee for All Candidates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All Over India

Training Venue

OTA, Chennai

 

 

 

 (As on 01/July/1993 to 01/July/1999)

Minimum – 21 Years

Maximum – 27 Years

 

 

 
Number of post- 08 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Indian Army JAG Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020
Course Name – JAG Entry Scheme 25th Course (October 2020 Batch)

Posts Distribution –

Male – 05 Posts

Female – 03 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs. 56,100/- per month(Stipend during Training period)

Training Period – 49 Weeks (at OTA,Chennai)

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with minimum 55 % marks in aggregate from any institute/college recognized by BAR Council of State will be eligible for this recruitment.

Physical Details –

Height – 157.5 cms(Male), 152 cm(Female)

Weight – 42 Kg (Female)

Physical Endurance  Test Parameters-:

Running – 2.4 knm in 15 minutes

Sit – ups-25

Rope Climbing – 3-4 Meters

Push – Ups-13

Chin – Ups-06

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020: Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Indian Army before 13/February/2020.

Mode of Selection for Indian Army JAG Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Shortlisting of Application

PET

SSB Interview

Medical Exam

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

