Indian Army JAG Online Form

Posts Distribution –

Male – 05 Posts

Female – 03 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs. 56,100/- per month(Stipend during Training period)

Training Period – 49 Weeks (at OTA,Chennai)

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with minimum 55 % marks in aggregate from any institute/college recognized by BAR Council of State will be eligible for this recruitment.

Physical Details –

Height – 157.5 cms(Male), 152 cm(Female)

Weight – 42 Kg (Female)

Physical Endurance Test Parameters-:

Running – 2.4 knm in 15 minutes

Sit – ups-25

Rope Climbing – 3-4 Meters

Push – Ups-13

Chin – Ups-06

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020: Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Indian Army before 13/February/2020.

Mode of Selection for Indian Army JAG Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Shortlisting of Application

PET

SSB Interview

Medical Exam