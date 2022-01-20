Indian Airlines canceled flights for us due to fear of 5G network.

New Delhi, India, January 19, 2022.

LAir India has announced that it will restrict flights to the United States due to the use of 5G mobile network services in North America, fearing that the new signals could disrupt airlines.

This Wednesday, Air India canceled four flights to New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Newark.

“As 5G communications are used in the US, our operations from India will be restricted / reviewed with aircraft type changes from January 19, 2022,” the Indian company said on Twitter.

These cancellations coincide with cancellations made by Emirates Airlines Emirates, which suspended flights to nine North American cities until further notice yesterday.

Meanwhile, major U.S. airlines on Thursday called on the U.S. government to stop sending 5G signals within a 3.2-kilometer radius around airport runways before implementing the technology.

According to the companies, the new bandwidths of 3.7 to 3.8 GHz (GHz), called C-band spectrum, will give more geographic access to networks and faster signals. .

This has caused fear among airlines because they have pointed out that aircraft can malfunction when flying close to the frequency band.

* With information: Forbes