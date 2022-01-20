January 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Indian Airlines canceled flights for us due to fear of 5G network.

Byron Rodgers January 20, 2022 1 min read

New Delhi, India, January 19, 2022.

LAir India has announced that it will restrict flights to the United States due to the use of 5G mobile network services in North America, fearing that the new signals could disrupt airlines.

This Wednesday, Air India canceled four flights to New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Newark.

“As 5G communications are used in the US, our operations from India will be restricted / reviewed with aircraft type changes from January 19, 2022,” the Indian company said on Twitter.

These cancellations coincide with cancellations made by Emirates Airlines Emirates, which suspended flights to nine North American cities until further notice yesterday.

Meanwhile, major U.S. airlines on Thursday called on the U.S. government to stop sending 5G signals within a 3.2-kilometer radius around airport runways before implementing the technology.

According to the companies, the new bandwidths of 3.7 to 3.8 GHz (GHz), called C-band spectrum, will give more geographic access to networks and faster signals. .

This has caused fear among airlines because they have pointed out that aircraft can malfunction when flying close to the frequency band.

* With information: Forbes

See also  India seeks to increase the availability of renewables in its energy matrix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What the people of that country demand

January 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India extends ban on scheduled international flights

January 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Indian Series: This is not Bollywood | Culture

January 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

1 min read

Indian Airlines canceled flights for us due to fear of 5G network.

January 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

What the people of that country demand

January 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India extends ban on scheduled international flights

January 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Indian Series: This is not Bollywood | Culture

January 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers