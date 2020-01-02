Indian Air Force Air Force Group X / Y Online Form 2020
Post Name – Group X, Group Y Airmen (Batch No 01/2021)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 02-January-2020
• Last Date – 20-January-2020
• Exam Date – 19 to 23-March-2020
|• Gen/OBC – Rs.250/-
• SC/ST – Rs.250/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Challan by Axis Bank.
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Anywhere in India
|Candidates sharing their Dob From 17/January/2000 to 30/December/2003 will be considered for this Recruitment.
Age Relaxation– As per Rules
|Number of posts – Not Specified
|
Vacancy Details for AFCAT Recruitment 2019-20
|Post Name – Air Force X, Y Group Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – X Group & Y Group(01/2021 Batch)
Number of Posts – As per Indian Air Force Rules
Pay Scale – Rs.33,100/-
Educational Qualification:
Group X – Candidates who have passed their Intermediate (10+2) Level Exam with Maths, Physics & English Subject with Minimum 50% marks Or Passed 3 years Polytechnic Diploma with 50% Marks. OR 2 Years Vocation Course with 50% Marks will be considered for this post.
Group Y – Candidates who have passed their Intermediate (10+2) Level Exam with Minimum 50% marks & scored minimum 50% marks in English OR having Vacation Course done with 50% Marks will be considered for this post.
Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for this educational qualification & marks before applying.
How to Apply – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of Indian Air Force before 20/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application Form-:
Class 10th Passing Certificate
Intermediate Mark sheets/Passing certificate
Diploma Degree/Marksheets
Passport Size Colored Photograph
Signature
Left Thumb Impression
Candidates’ Parents Image
Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Online Exam & Physical Fitness Test.
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: