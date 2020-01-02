Indian Air Force Air Force Group X / Y Online Form 2020

Post Name – Air Force X, Y Group Recruitment Online Form 2020

Post Name – X Group & Y Group(01/2021 Batch)

Number of Posts – As per Indian Air Force Rules

Pay Scale – Rs.33,100/-

Educational Qualification:

Group X – Candidates who have passed their Intermediate (10+2) Level Exam with Maths, Physics & English Subject with Minimum 50% marks Or Passed 3 years Polytechnic Diploma with 50% Marks. OR 2 Years Vocation Course with 50% Marks will be considered for this post.

Group Y – Candidates who have passed their Intermediate (10+2) Level Exam with Minimum 50% marks & scored minimum 50% marks in English OR having Vacation Course done with 50% Marks will be considered for this post.

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for this educational qualification & marks before applying.

How to Apply – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of Indian Air Force before 20/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application Form-:

Class 10th Passing Certificate

Intermediate Mark sheets/Passing certificate

Diploma Degree/Marksheets

Passport Size Colored Photograph

Signature

Left Thumb Impression

Candidates’ Parents Image

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Online Exam & Physical Fitness Test.