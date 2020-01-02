Defence Jobs

Indian Air Force Air Force Group X / Y Online Form 2020

6 hours ago
0 180 1 minute read

Indian Air Force Air Force Group X / Y Online Form 2020

Post Name – Group X, Group Y Airmen (Batch No 01/2021)

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 02-January-2020

• Last Date – 20-January-2020

• Exam Date – 19 to 23-March-2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • Gen/OBC – Rs.250/-

SC/ST – Rs.250/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Challan by Axis Bank.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Anywhere in India

 

 

 

 

 

 Candidates sharing their Dob From 17/January/2000 to 30/December/2003 will be considered for this Recruitment.

Age Relaxation– As per Rules

 

 

 
Number of posts – Not Specified

 

 

Vacancy Details for AFCAT Recruitment 2019-20
Post Name – Air Force X, Y Group Recruitment Online Form 2020

Post Name  X Group & Y Group(01/2021 Batch)

Number of Posts  As per Indian Air Force Rules

Pay Scale – Rs.33,100/-

Educational Qualification:

Group X – Candidates who have passed their Intermediate (10+2) Level Exam with Maths, Physics & English Subject with Minimum 50% marks Or Passed 3 years Polytechnic Diploma with 50% Marks. OR 2 Years Vocation Course with 50% Marks will be considered for this post.

Group Y – Candidates who have passed their Intermediate (10+2) Level Exam with Minimum 50% marks & scored minimum 50% marks in English OR having Vacation Course done with 50% Marks will be considered for this post.

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for this educational qualification & marks before applying.

How to Apply  Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of Indian Air Force before 20/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application Form-:

Class 10th Passing Certificate

Intermediate Mark sheets/Passing certificate

Diploma Degree/Marksheets

Passport Size Colored Photograph

Signature

Left Thumb Impression

Candidates’ Parents Image

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Online Exam & Physical Fitness Test.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020

6 hours ago
Photo of Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020

6 hours ago
Photo of UP Polytechnic Online Form 2020

UP Polytechnic Online Form 2020

6 hours ago
Photo of UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020

UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button