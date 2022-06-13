India: With the onset of rains, heat wave begins to decrease

Severe Heat wave That passes IndiaTemperatures in various parts of the country reached 47 degrees and will begin to decline with the arrival of rain and storm episodes in the coming days, which will ease to a maximum in the most affected areas, officials said today.

Although the thermometers continued to hover between 43 and 47 degrees in some areas this Monday India“Heat wave conditions are likely to ease after today,” the Indian Meteorological Department said in its daily bulletin.

Maximum setback caused by rainstorms in the northeast of the country and thunderstorms in the north, including the capital, New Delhi.

These are the areas most affected by the heat wave that has rocked the Indian subcontinent since April 25. India From mid-March.

In BulletinOfficials expect the maximum to be 3 to 4 degrees in the northwest and slightly lower in the central and western parts of India, although they report no change in other parts of the country.

But reports from People say that’s just what’s happening Heat wave It will continue with special events between May 4 and 6, only in isolated locations in the center and west of the country.

The India There has been a rapid increase in temperature since the second week of March this year, which has led to a record average temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius in March since records began in 1901.

Some temperatures that are not usually present in other years until May.

According to a recent study published Indian MeteorologistsAnalyzing extreme weather events such as heat waves that have hit the Asian country over the past 50 years, more than 17,000 people have died from these periods of extreme heat.

EFE