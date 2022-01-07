India wins Miss Universe marked by politics and epidemic

The victory of Indian athlete Harnas Lane in the Miss Universe marked the end of the 70th beauty pageant today in the Israeli city of Elat, marked by political controversy and uncertainty due to restrictions on the epidemic.

At the age of twenty-one, with a height of 1.76 meters, polished English and an inspiring message for young women of the world, the new Miss Universe was the most favorite and tallest, imposed on Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay. Second, Lalela Maswane of South Africa took third place.

An actress by profession, a native of Chandigarh and a role model for her gynecologist mother, the Universe Miss Universe has mentioned on many occasions that women around the world should not hesitate to pursue their dreams.

“As a beauty contest, we want to reach out to every woman who sees us and believes they should be the leaders of their own lives,” the winner told a news conference after the gala, in which she stressed: “If we can, they can too.”

Alley defended controls in various parts of the world to prevent the progression of the disease and the compulsion of vaccination. (AP / Ariel Schalit)

On the other hand, Lane defended restrictions in various parts of the world to prevent the progression of the disease and the compulsion of vaccination, saying “health should be paramount because in the end it is us.”

In the most intimate match, the presence of the South African participant among the finalists was astonishing, astonishing the Indian umpires who responded with confidence to his parade (including bathing suit and gala attire) on the catwalk. Questions asked.

One of the highlights of his performance was that presenter Steve Harvey asked him to imitate the sounds of animals and express his talent, to which he responded by meowing like a cat. When asked about this in the alley, he noted that “the only consensus people have about beauty pageants is that it’s only beautiful, not just on stage.”

In addition to the other two finalists, the winner went out of the way, with representatives from Colombia and the Philippines forming a team of five who reached the finals, and the other 75 competitors who attended today in the Israeli city of Elat.

Sovereignty of India surpassed Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and was crowned by Andrea Mesa.

A political rivalry

As is often the case in events of this magnitude in Israel, rivalry preceded political controversy.

In one of them, the South African participant – the third-place finisher – appeared in the contest and decided to ignore his country’s government’s call not to withdraw or reunite his country with Israel for “atrocities committed against the Palestinians.”

Critics of Israeli policy against the Palestinians have called for the event to be held as a way of looking away from the Israeli conflict.

On the other hand, the Israeli media and politicians celebrated the presence of representatives of Bahrain and Morocco, who, after normalizing diplomatic relations last year, saw the sign of a growing bond between these countries and Israel.

According to figures from the Ministry of Tourism, the Israeli government contributed NIS 6.5 million ($ 2 million) to the organization of the event, which officials hope will help boost tourism once it reopens to foreigners. To improve the image of the country internationally.

Epidemic, again the protagonist

The Israeli government’s decision to veto the entry of tourists for two weeks to prevent the spread of the Omigron variant of the corona virus initially raised fears that the competition would be canceled and provoked some by the exceptions granted to competitors and fans.

However, the main clue of the epidemic was felt in the stands, many of which are vacant due to the absence of foreigners and the apparent lack of interest of the local public.

On the other hand, the success of the Indian delegation today marks the end of the shortest reign in the history of the Miss Universe, following the coronation of Mexican Andrea Mesa, as the previous edition of the pageant was postponed last year. March this year.