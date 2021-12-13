India wins Miss Universe marked by epidemic

The success of Indian Harnas Lane in the Miss Universe was marked by uncertainty due to restrictions in the face of political controversy and epidemics.

Success of India Harnas Alley and Miss Universe, Which was created Eilat, Israel, Marked by political controversy and uncertainty Controls due to Govit-19 infection.

At 21 years old, 1.76 meters tall, fluent in English and a source of inspiration to young women around the world, she is more successful than the new Queen of the Universe, Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay. sudafricana Lalela Mswane, tercera finalist.

Professional actress Harnas Hailing from Chandigarh She insisted again that if she changed The beauty of the universe, The women of the world should not hesitate to pursue their dreams.

“As a beauty contest, we want to reach out to every woman who cares about us and believes they should be the leaders of their own lives … if we can, they can too.” Harnas Kaur Alley, Miss Universe

The young woman defended the restrictions in various parts of the world To stop the progression of the infection And the mandatory nature of the vaccine. “Health should come first because at the end of the day we have it.”

In the most intimate match, the presence of the South African participant among the finalists was astonishing, astonishing the referees with his marches on the Indian catwalk and the confidence with which he answered questions.

One of the hallmarks of his acting, the presenter, Steve Harvey, Asked him to express his skill by following the sounds of animals, to which he responded by meowing like a cat.

In addition to the other two finalists, the winner left the delegates Colombia and the Philippines, In a group of five with 75 competitors, the finalists.