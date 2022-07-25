India will replace China as the most populous country in the world for the first time the world

India surpass China what Most populous country in the worldAccording to the latest World Population Prospects to 2023 report. In this document, this is expected Asian country It has a population of 1,429 million.

In this way, India will displace the Asian giant “earlier than expected” in terms of population. Meanwhile, China’s population index will show negative growth before 2025, according to Yang Wenzhuang, head of the Department of Population and Family Affairs of the National Health Commission.

As for India, since its independence from the British Empire in 1947, the nation has quadrupled its population: 360 million people within its borders have become 18% of the world’s population.

A high birth rate within India is associated with poverty, high infant mortality and low levels of education for women.

However, this growth “means more poverty, unemployment, health problems, more slums,” says A.K., author of Population and Society. Sharma.

According to the expert, the gradual growth of population has the opposite effect in developed countries, where population growth drives economic investment.

For developing countries like India, he says, “there is no benefit from population growth.”

On the other hand, in 2021, China recorded the lowest number of births, the lowest since 1960.

“The growth rate of the Chinese population has slowed significantly,” Yang Wenzhuang said.

With information from EFE.