India will overtake China as the most populous country in the world









The world is about to reach 8 billion people.. It is predicted that this will be done on the 15th of November United Nations Organization (UN). A study also indicates that India will overtake China to become the most populous country on earth by 2023.

These are the data from the latest report of World Population Prospects This Monday was presented during World Population Day and it refers to population This could increase to 9.7 billion globally by 2050. “It will peak at 10.4 billion in the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100,” the agency said in a statement.

However, that is the truth World population is growing at its slowest annual rate since 1950, at less than 1% In 2020. One reason is that fertility has fallen significantly in recent decades in many countries, the report says, and two-thirds of the population today live in a country or region with fewer than 2.1 births per woman. In fact, population growth is concentrated mainly in a few countries.

Population will grow in only eight countries and decline in 61 Just eight countries will account for more than half of the expected population growth up to 2050: Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and Tanzania. Also, by 2023, India will be the world’s most populous country, eventually surpassing China. For its part, Nigeria’s population growth is staggering The UN estimates that it will have about 375 million people in the coming decades and by 2050, similar to what is expected for the United States, the world’s third-largest country with 337 million people. The United States was followed by Indonesia (275 million), Pakistan (234 million) and Nigeria (216 million) in tenth place in 1990. See also Quad: The United States is strengthening alliances with Japan, India and Australia to stop China in the Indo-Pacific region. International This rapid growth It will make poverty eradication more difficultThe fight against hunger and malnutrition and the expansion of coverage of health and education systems, according to the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. Also, the organization pointed out The population of 61 countries or territories is expected to decline by 1% or more Between 2022 and 2050, they will continue to experience low levels of fertility and, in some cases, due to their high immigration rates. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the working-age population is projected to begin declining in the early 2040s.