India was the first to identify monkey fever

New Delhi, July 14 (EFE) .- Indian health authorities on Thursday confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the south of the country in a patient who recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates.

The first positive case of monkey flu was identified in a traveler from the United Arab Emirates who arrived in the country last Tuesday, Health Minister of the southern state of Kerala Veena George explained in a media statement.

The Minister pointed out that the case is not a threat to the country at present and all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The patient is in stable condition and regional authorities have contacted relatives, close contacts and passengers on the same flight in seats next to each other, George said.

India’s health ministry said in a statement that it would “work closely with state health departments to take stock of the situation on the ground and recommend necessary public health interventions.”

“The Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive measures in coordination with the states, where such an outbreak is likely,” the statement added.

Monkey pox is a disease of low mortality, and most known cases have occurred in Africa. It can be caused by rodent and monkey bites and has no specific treatment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced today that a panel of experts will meet on July 21 to examine whether it is necessary to declare an international emergency over monkey flu as cases approach 10,000. EFE

