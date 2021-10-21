With over 4.1 million doses administered in the last 24 hours, the country, home to more than 1.25 billion people, became only the second country after China to cross the 1 billion anticoagulant dose limit. Data from the official Govt site created by Indian authorities for vaccine administration.

Overall, more than 700 million people in India have received at least one dose against cocaine, while nearly 300 million people already have the full regimen, which is not enough in a country of about 950 million adults. India surpassed the ban of 1,000 million vaccines against Kovit-19 on Thursday, becoming the second country in nine months after China to achieve this historic goal, since the vaccine campaign began on December 16, according to Govin’s site, developed by Indian authorities for vaccine management.

With more than 4.1 million doses administered in the last 24 hours, the country, with a population of over 1.25 billion, became the second country to cross the 1 billion anticoagulant dose limit.

From 400,000 daily infections in May, to 18,454 in the last 24 hours

In total, more than 700 million people in India have received at least one dose of govit serum, while nearly 300 million people already have complete regulation, which is not enough in a country of about 950 million adults.

Meanwhile, after recording 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours, India is recording the lowest number of epidemic months, far from more than 400,000 daily infections during the second wave peak in the country last May. A total of 34.1 million positive in the country.

According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, 160 deaths were reported in May, up from more than 4,000 deaths per day in May, bringing the total to 452,811 in the country.

India, “Pharmacy of the World”

India, which owns the largest vaccine factory, has faced severe problems for months to meet its local demand, especially during the severe second wave, leaving images of congested hotspots and hospitals on the brink of collapse.

The Indian campaign relies heavily on two locally made formulas: AstraZeneca’s Covshield; Domestic Kovacsin from Indian Laboratory Bharat Biotech. It also contains Russian Sputnik V, and other licensed vaccines such as American Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Jov (efe, theeconomictimes)