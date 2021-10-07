India uses drones to deliver corona vaccines in remote areas

The India Has begun to use drones for delivery Anticoagulant vaccines In some remote parts of the Indian subcontinent, such as mountains or islands, in an attempt Vaccine And to the entire adult population of the country.

The drone “has become a key factor in providing immunity to people in areas with difficult access to geographical locations in India,” he said on Thursday. Efe Sameeran PandaHead of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases of the Medical Research Council of India (ICMR).

Therefore, by administering these vaccines, ventilators can prevent “high mortality” in those areas because if someone is seriously ill with the corona virus, “there will be no facilities for intensive care”. “

Panda explained that it had been exporting since last Monday in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur and would initially extend to the neighboring states of Nagaland and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Vaccine campaign

The plan to provide a drone vaccine made in India was unveiled this week by Health Minister Dr. Mansuk MandaviaThe use of these aircraft, which are capable of carrying about 900 doses at a time, is “a turning point in meeting health care challenges, especially in difficult areas.”

“India’s (best) geographical diversity and drones are used to deliver essential goods up to the last kilometer. To provide vital life-saving drugs, blood samples can be collected using drones (or) in critical situations,” Mandavia promised. Presentation.

On the first ship in Manipur, it traveled 15 kilometers from Karan Island, separating a regional hospital located in an area in about 12 minutes. This export allowed ten beneficiaries to receive the first dose Vaccine, I notice. (EFE)

