India to use Ethereum blockchain network for diploma and certificate verification

Government of Maharashtra Advertising Recently a Partnership with Indian Blockchain Launch Logit Doc to implement Ethereum-powered authentication system It will award bad-source diplomas.

To resist Increase in falsification of documents, Maharashtra State Skills Development Board (MSPST) opposes the description Cryptocurrency ban in India And the use of general blockchains based on Ethereum. In an exclusive statement with Cointelegraph, LegitDoc CEO Neil Martis stated: When certificates are verified using traditional manual methods, only the MSBSD digital verification system will be preserved. For all manual verification requests starting next year.

Martis added, expressing interest from other local government officials:

“There is an active work order from the Government of Karnataka (Department of Information Technology and Biotechnology). We are in talks with the Government of Telangana (Department of School Education) and the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra to implement the Logit Dog in their student community.

Such as major companies National Institute of Technology (Suratkal) And this University of Asoka They are negotiating for implementation A similar solution to combat ongoing document fraud, Said Martis.

The partnership with Legitac includes India Was the first person to implement the electronic management system In the field of education, Next Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Malta Y Singapore.

Citing Blockchain’s ability to prevent document fraud, MSPSD Chairman Anil Jato said:

“Over the past 10 years, there has been an increase in the falsification of documents issued by the government, which has caused huge financial and reputation losses to the stakeholders involved.”

Following MIT’s implementation of tamper-proof diplomas, Cointelegraph Report ‘S view Stuart Madnick about what The blockchain comes with a unique set of challenges.

As a warning, Madnik commented:

While the blockchain system represents progress and security in the crypto world, it is vulnerable in some ways just like other technologies, as well as new vulnerabilities unique to blockchain. In fact, human actions or actions have significant implications for blockchain protection. “

