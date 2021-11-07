India to ensure net zero emissions by 2070 | The world

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UN General Assembly on Monday at the COP26 Climate Summit. Two decades after the demand, he promised that by 2070 his country would reach zero net carbon emissions.

This is the first time that India, with a population of about 1.4 billion, has set a deadline for carbon neutrality, although its goal is twenty years behind the summit’s general goal, which it is committed to reducing by 2050.

In his address to the World Summit of Leaders at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Modi announced that India aims to get half of its energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

During this decade, the country aims to increase fossil fuel production by 500 gigawatts (GW), as well as reduce its carbon emissions by 1 billion tons.

As for coal, Modi aims to reduce its use by 45% by 2030.

Stating that these goals were “India’s unprecedented contribution to climate change”, the President warned that rich countries should respond with greater encouragement to financial assistance to his announcement.

If we continue to increase our ambitions on climate action, the global ambition on climate finance will not be at the same level as it was in the 2015 Paris Agreement, ”Modi said.

“India hopes the developed world will get one trillion dollars (860,000 million euros) in the form of climate funding soon,” the president explained.

Modi firmly believed that the decisions taken in Glasgow would safeguard the future of future generations and ensure a secure and prosperous life.