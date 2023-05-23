India tightens measures to export drugs after cough syrup deaths

New Delhi, May 23. Following the deaths of dozens of children in several countries linked to Indian medicines, officials announced on Tuesday that India will force cough syrup exporters to test their samples at government laboratories before exporting them.

As of June 1, 2023, export of cough medicines will be allowed subject to testing of export samples and production of a certificate of analysis (…) issued by any laboratory, he said in a statement. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

India has faced international scrutiny in recent months following warnings issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other regional authorities after several adulterated cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 78 children in Uzbekistan and the Gambia.

A controversy has led Indian authorities to halt production of drugs related to these events and revoke the manufacturing license of one of the labs involved last March.

In addition to these cases, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has seen other similar cases in recent months, with other drugs allegedly destined for export.

A month ago, the WHO issued a warning about another cough syrup distributed in several Pacific islands, after it found samples adulterated with large amounts of toxic ingredients.

In February, it was an eye solution manufactured in India and sold in the United States that prompted a warning from U.S. health officials that it was linked to repeated eye infections, permanent vision loss and one death from a bloodstream infection.

But despite the warning from the US, a study of Indian toilets ruled out contamination of the ophthalmic solution.

India is known as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ for its large-scale production of low-cost generic drugs and active ingredients, as well as having the second largest number of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved manufacturing facilities. , in English ), after America.

According to the Indian Brand Image Foundation (IBEF), India’s domestic pharmaceutical market ranks among the 14 largest markets in the world. EFE

hbc/igr/cg