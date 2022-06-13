INDIA: Three people have died and dozens more have been affected by high temperatures in religious activity

At least three people have been killed and dozens injured in a religious incident in northeastern Bengal. IndiaBecause too much Temperature That hit the country.

The Death Mamata Banerjee, the head of the Bengal government, confirmed the three-year-old, who promised what happened through the social networking site Twitter. Heat And Moisture “in a temple in the Banihatti municipality near Calcutta.

The dead were part of a crowd that gathered this Sunday Festival Danda Mahotsav, At the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple in Panihatti.

Indian newspaper quoted police sources Hindustan TimesHe pointed out that in addition to the dead, hundreds more were affected Temperature And this Fatigue.

This is the first celebration after two years because the festival has been suspended International spread Of COVID-19.

“Due to COVID-19Devotees have not been able to attend the festival for the past two years. This year a large number of devotees had come. But it was so hot that many people lost consciousness and that is why we decided to close the place, ”Nirmal Ghosh, a regional legislator, told the media.

Increase in temperature

The temperature is about 45 degrees and the humidity is 74% indoors, most of the state Bangladesh India is experiencing the effects of high temperatures, making it one of the worst summers in more than a century.

A recent report by the World Meteorological Attempt Initiative, which brings together climate experts from various companies around the world, said the climate crisis has tripled the catastrophic initial heat wave in India.

The study, which collected data up to last May, indicates that March was the hottest month (March) in India since records began 122 years ago.

(With information from EFE)