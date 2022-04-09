C02, the world’s third largest emitter, is facing detective pressure as an alternative to fossil fuels due to climate change.

The country of 1.38 billion people, 70% of its energy needs, depend on coal, the “black diamond”.

The bias comes in the wake of UN experts warning this week that nations must bet faster on renewable energy sources to guarantee a “livable future”.

In the case of India, though coal mines are trying to be clean, their efforts are not enough compared to their emissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set ambitious targets to generate renewable energy by 2030 with the aim of doubling fossil energy capacity to current coal capacity.

But according to Harjeet Singh of the Non-Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, India still needs hundreds of billions of dollars, even though the price of renewable energy has fallen by 90% over the past decade.

Experts predict that coal will be the dominant fuel in India for a long time to come as the energy demand for coal in India in the next 20 years will be higher than in any other country in the world.

India currently has a generating capacity of about 211 gigawatts based on fossil fuels, according to the Central Electricity Authority.

No Indian plant has the carbon capture and storage technology required by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to achieve “negative emissions”, although it is being tested at the National Thermal Power Corporation in Dadri, north of the country.