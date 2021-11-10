India: The founder of a cosmetics company became the richest woman in the country

Indian businessman Falconi Nair, Founder of the brand Nikka, Became the richest woman this Wednesday India, After the shares of his cosmetics company multiplied on the first day of its trading.

NikkaThe only Indian company to be run by women worth over $ 1 billion, it debuted on the stock market today. Bombay Today the market is almost doubling the value of its shares, with an increase of more than 90% at the end.

A successful start-up builds the fortune of the entrepreneur who owns half the shares Nikka, Valued at approximately $ 7,000 million, making him an Indian businessman with the greatest fortune, according to the Billionaires Index in this country of 1,300 million people. Bloomberg.

“I started Nykaa at the age of 50 without any experience. I hope Nykaa’s journey will inspire each and every one of you to achieve Nykaa in your life,” the businessman said in a statement taken to local media today.

“Nykaa founder became India’s richest man, fantastic introduction! Congratulations Falconi Nair, you are making us female entrepreneurs,” Indian billionaire and businessman Kiran Masoodhar Shah wrote on Twitter.

Founded in 2012, Nykaa is the largest e-commerce company for beauty products. India, And has experienced sustained growth in recent years, especially during epidemics that forced the economy to freeze and close trade.

Nykaa’s IPO comes amid public outcry in the hope of raising capital to expand, amid the growth of private Indian companies.

In India Many of the richest people in the world, such as businessman Mukesh Ambani, who ranks 11th with $ 96.3 billion in the same index, or businessman Gautam Adani (13) with a net worth of $ 84,000 million.

