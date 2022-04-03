April 3, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

India: The case of a 21-year-old man who wants to achieve the Guinness World Record for a tongue measuring almost 11 centimeters EC stories | Description | REVTLI | Answers

Byron Rodgers April 3, 2022 2 min read

The People like Samantha Ramstell, who created the record for the world’s largest mouth a few months ago, and then Mehmet Osiurek, who created the record for the world’s longest nose, will not stop surprising the world. Its length is 8.7 cm.

Check it out here: Corsi: Find out the story of the Argentine dog who sang it and became outraged on social media

Now there is the case of an Indian who is on track to win the Guinness World Record. Talking about Q PraveenThe 21-year-old hails from Virudhunagar Its main tongue is 10.8 cm.

In addition to the length of his tongue allowing him to achieve a feat, he Allowed K Praveen develops all kinds of skills Like touching the elbow and nose. He even trains to get to the eyelid. You can draw with your tongue with the help of a condom that holds your brush.

Similarly, young Indians are also good at doing strange exercises of yoga Kekari MudraIt introduces the tongue into the nasal cavity through the palate.

Although This is already part of your country’s record book For having the longest tongue in the world, K. Praveen has not yet set a Guinness World Record due to lack of funds. However, due to the length of his tongue, everything indicates that he will get it soon.

“Even though my achievements are recorded in India, I want to take my talents around the world.”He assured the local media. This will be possible if the Government of Tamil Nadu helps me, as I am unable to express my achievements to the world due to lack of funding.

Check it out here: Argentina: He took a photo of his girlfriend at the hotel

The record for the longest tongue is currently held by a Californian Nick Stopbert, Which is 10.1 cm long. While this is undoubtedly surprising, it is also low compared to the K Praveen who surpassed it by 0.7 cm.

See also  Govt-19 in India: April statistics that will terrorize the world and sink the country | Video

Source: Front

According to the criteria

Hope Project

Learn more

Recommended video:

Skip Introduction | Trailer "42 days in the dark". (Source: Netflix)
“42 Days in the Dark” trailer. (Source: Netflix)

You may be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Marcelo Ebrat completes tour of India and the Middle East

April 3, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

India and Australia have signed a landmark agreement to strengthen the Indo-Pacific region

April 2, 2022 Byron Rodgers
5 min read

Russia-Ukraine war | How do India and China want to benefit from the war between the Kremlin and Kiev? | Volodymyr Zelensky | Vladimir Putin | Xi Jinping | Joe Biden | USA | New Delhi | The world

April 2, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

India: The case of a 21-year-old man who wants to achieve the Guinness World Record for a tongue measuring almost 11 centimeters EC stories | Description | REVTLI | Answers

April 3, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Energy groups target Biden administration due to unwillingness to expand domestic oil production

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

The age of ‘Estelle Costanza of Seinfeld was 93 – Deadline

April 3, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

NASA’s Perseverance Rover is helping scientists detect slower sound journeys on Mars

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce