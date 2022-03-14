India temporarily relocates embassy in Ukraine to Poland

EFE

New Delhi / 03.13.2022 16:29:55

India announced on Sunday that it was temporarily relocating its embassy in Ukraine to Poland. Due to the “rapid deterioration of the situation” in that country before the Russian military invasion.

“In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western part of the country, The Indian embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily relocated to Poland“The situation will be re-evaluated in the light of new developments,” the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The announcement comes hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several of his ministers As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, to examine the level of security in India, A day later, Pakistan demanded further clarification from its government on the accidental launch of an unarmed missile against its border.

According to the Indian administration, Through this meeting, Modi was able to learn about the latest developments in UkraineProvides further details on the so-called ‘Operation Ganga’, through which India expelled 18,000 civilians from the European country after the outbreak of war.

The operation, which required the evacuation of dozens of civilians and the cooperation of Ukraine’s neighbors, began on February 26, and It escalated on March 1 after an Indian student was killed in a bomb blast in the eastern city of Kharkov.

Most countries closed their embassies as Russian troops confronted Kiev They have been temporarily relocated to other cities located in the westAlso from the main nodes.

India has maintained neutrality since the beginning of the armed struggle between Russia and Ukraine. Avoiding condemnation of the invasion before the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

In its place, the Asian country regards Moscow as a major supplier of its weapons equipment. He always chose to settle enmities through dialogue. As Modi said when he spoke to Russian, Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian presidents Volodymyr Zhelensky earlier this week.

J.L.M.R.