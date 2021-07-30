India surprises Argentina ‘Lions’, Spain looks at quarters

Tokyo Airport (AFP)

Argentina’s ‘Lions’ lost to India 3-1 this Thursday in the men’s field hockey tournament, complicating the pass to the quarterfinals, Spain’s dream in the women’s tournament.

The loss to the Asians ensured Argentina beat New Zealand on Friday and moved on to the next stage without relying on third stages.

“We have to play against New Zealand, we have to win. Our minds are on it now,” said Argentine Mico Casella, the Lions’ target goalie.

The score was level in the first two quarters, but the third Varun Kumar highlighted India by converting a penalty in one corner, which Casella equalized with a penalty in another corner early in the fourth quarter.

The ‘Lions’ ran into the Indian defense and goalkeeper as Argentina disrupted dangerous attitudes and saw Vivek Prasad and Hamanpreet Singh score favorable goals in the last two minutes.

The current Olympic champions, the Lyons, are 5th in Group A, tied for fourth place with New Zealand (4th) and Spain (3rd).

In Group B, Belgium won their fourth match in nine games against Canada 9-1, the red light of Group B.

The Canadians, who did not even have a point, have already said goodbye to the game, while South Africa (5th), who beat Germany 4-3, will have a tough time advancing to the next round.

In the women’s event, Argentina beat Japan 2-1 to finish second in Group B, three points behind Australia, who are leading the way in parentheses after counting their matches by victories.

Augustina Corselani highlighted Argentina, but Cannon Mori was responsible for leveling the score in the second quarter, which would have to wait until the end of the third quarter to go back when Maria Jose Granato ‘scored the winning goal for Leonas. ‘.

Argentina are guaranteed a pass to the quarterfinals, with the Spaniards also dreaming.

The ‘Redsticks’ beat China 2-0 with goals from Bee Perez and Bertha Bonastre to finish fourth in the B key, the last one to give them access to the quarters in the absence of a match against Japan.

– Results and classifications of the field hockey tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after this Thursday:

– Men:

– Group A.

India – Argentina 3 – 1

Classification: Pts jgep tf tc

1. Australia 12 4 4 0 0 21 8

2. India 9 4 3 0 1 10 10

3. Spain 4 4 1 1 2 8 9

4. New Zealand 4 4 1 1 2 10 12

5. Argentina 4 4 1 1 2 6 10

6. Japan 1 4 0 1 3 7 13 13

– Group B

Netherlands – Great Britain 2 – 2

South Africa – Germany 4 – 3

Belgium – Canada 9 – 1

Classification: Pts jgep tf tc

1. Belgium 12 4 4 0 0 24 7

2. Netherlands 7 4 2 1 1 12 10

3. Great Britain 7 4 2 1 1 9 9

4. Germany 6 4 2 0 2 16 9

5. South Africa 3 4 1 0 3 12 20

6. Canada 0 4 0 0 4 5 23

– Women

– Group A.

Great Britain 0 – 1 Netherlands

Classification: Pts jgep tf tc

1. Netherlands 12 4 4 0 0 15 1

2. Germany 9 3 3 0 0 8 3

3. Great Britain 6 4 2 0 2 9 5

4. Ireland 3 3 1 0 2 4 8

5. India 0 3 0 0 3 2 11 6. South Africa 0 3 0 0 3 1 11

– Group B

Netherlands – Great Britain 2 – 2

South Africa – Germany 4 – 3

Belgium – Canada 9 – 1

Classification: Pts jgep tf tc

1. Belgium 12 4 4 0 0 24 7

2. Netherlands 7 4 2 1 1 12 10

3. Great Britain 7 4 2 1 1 9 9

4. Germany 6 4 2 0 2 16 9

5. South Africa 3 4 1 0 3 12 20

6. Canada 0 4 0 0 4 5 23

© 2021 AFP