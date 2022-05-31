June 1, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

India: Six children have died after being thrown into a well by their own mother

Six children under the age of ten who later tried their mother died Committing suicideHe threw them into a well on the west side IndiaAn incident that apparently triggered after an argument with her husband.

The children died when a mother threw her five daughters and a son into a well about six meters deep in Mahat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday, local police said. India.

“The bodies of the children were removed from the well at 10 pm (Monday) and sent to a health center. Postmortem“, According to the Indian newspaper on Tuesday, police sources described.

Although the motive for the crime is not yet known, “it is suspected that there was a dispute with the husband Drinking This led him to take drastic action, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general PolicemanThe woman is in the police station “but not in a position to reveal anything,” he added.

The 30-year-old mother also jumped into the well and tried to end her life, but was rescued by some neighbors, who were shocked by what happened, local sources told the same newspaper.

Until March 2017, until a bill decriminalized suicide attempts, the practice was considered a felony Asian countryImprisonment for up to one and a half years and financial fines.

By 2020, more than 153,000 people will have committed suicide IndiaData from a recent report by the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that in 2019, 139,000 suicides were recorded, almost 10% more.

Such settings World Health Organization (WHO) Deaths caused by suicide are never a trigger, but they are the result of treatment of psychological, biological and social factors.

India: Six children have died after being thrown into a well by their own mother

