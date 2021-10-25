India seeks to increase the availability of renewables in its energy matrix

Renewable energy project in India expects to reach 450 GW of wind and solar power in the Asian country’s energy matrix by 2030.

Government of India It plans to increase capacity by 2022 Wind and solar production At 175 GW; And by 2030, the target is to reach 450 GW from these sectors. This represents a 20% annual growth in wind and solar power in the country between 2022 and 2030.

According to the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Such growth in wind and solar production can be achieved within the established period. However, India needs its flexibility Energy matrix To ensure a profitable transition to higher rates Renewable energy.

In this sense, NREL stands for its growth Storage Energy is an important way to increase flexibility Electrical system And integration of renewable materials; Finally, allow decarbonization In India. To date, however, there is no comprehensive assessment of profitable savings opportunities in South Asia.

To address this gap, the NREL conducted its first assessment of the lucrative prospects for energy savings, showing that energy savings could play a key role over the next three decades, especially in India.

Energy saving until 2030 and beyond

Network Analysis and Planning Study was recently launched by NREL to assess savings growth in various cost scenarios, technical policies and regulations; Long-term storage yields different paths to growth.

By 2030, the energy storage capacity of these displays in India will be between 50 and 120 GW or 160 to 800 GWh; And it will continue to increase between 180 and 800 GW (750-4,800 GWh) by 2050. According to this model, 50 GW of energy savings by 2030 is the lower limit estimate; To the total extent of the savings market in India. Much of this capacity is expected to come from battery storage plans.

“This study shows how energy savings can lead to an increase in renewable energy rankings; In reducing GHG emissions from the energy sector and at lower electricity costs“The team responsible for the study said.

“We do not evaluate energy savings against other emerging technologies such as electric vehicles (And) Or distributed energy resources; The results of this study make it clear that profitable energy storage is in a corner in South Asia.He added.

