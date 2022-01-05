India says security concerns restrict use of Merkin Govit-19 pill | The world

Balram Bhargava, director of the State Medical Research Council of India, said that due to known safety reasons, India has restricted its use elsewhere in the Merck Covit-19 tablet, which is not included in its national disease treatment protocol.

“We need to keep in mind that this drug presents important safety issues“, He said.

“It can cause teratogenicity, mutation and cartilage damage and damage to muscles. More importantly, it is necessary to use contraception for three months if this drug is given, because the newborn may have complications of teratogenic influence.”.

Teratogenic drugs can harm the developing fetus, while mutant drugs can permanently alter a person’s genetic material.

Merck And Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.The man, who plans to release a generic version of the tablet early next week, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Drugs in the same class as the tablet Merck, also known as molnupiravir, has been linked to birth defects in animal studies. Merck Similar studies of its drug – in longer and higher doses than those used in humans – show that it does not cause birth defects or cancer.

Bhargava said Indian health experts had twice discussed Merck’s drug, which was approved by the country’s regulatory bodies late last month and would go on sale in the private market from next week.

“The WHO did not include it, the UK does not include it now. So far, the current recommendation is that this is not part of the National Task Force’s treatment“, he said.

Since most physicians tend to follow the advice of federal health officials, comments can affect the private sales of drugs when they go on the market.

Advisory Board for Antimicrobial Drugs FDA The US government recommended the drug in November, with 13 votes in favor and 10 against, after discussing concerns that it could cause viral mutations and birth defects. Both scientists FDA What Merck It is recommended that the drug not be prescribed during pregnancy.

In November, the UK was the first country to approve the tablet, but tests are still ongoing.