May 21, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

India reiterates its support for diplomacy as a solution to the conflict in Ukraine

Byron Rodgers May 20, 2023 2 min read

At a meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Modi acknowledged the negative impact this situation has had on the world; However, he made it clear that New Delhi maintains its commitment to dialogue and diplomacy for an agreement between the parties.

He asserted that India and the Prime Minister will do their best in this matter for the sake of humanity.

Modi and Zelensky, who were invited to the G7 summit, discussed other related matters and agreed to stay in touch, according to a statement released by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

As part of his schedule in Hiroshima, the Indian Prime Minister held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Baomin Chin and French President Emmanuel Macron on the subcontinent’s relations with those countries.

In his meeting with Macron, Narendra Modi thanked France for the invitation of honor to participate in Bastille Day on July 14, 2023 and France’s cooperation in the G20 New Delhi.

The two leaders discussed the progress of their strategic partnership in various fields including trade and economy; Civil Aviation; renewable energy; culture; co-production and manufacturing in the defense sector; as well as civil nuclear cooperation.

They agreed to expand it to new spheres and exchanged views on regional and global challenges.

During the meeting with Pham Minh Chinh, the two leaders highlighted the progress of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam and decided to increase high-level contacts and deepen bilateral trade and investment ties.

They explored opportunities for security, building resilient supply chains, energy, science and technology, human resource development, culture and people-to-people relations.

Modi and Bammin Singh exchanged positive views on the development of the region, Southeast Asian Nations and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

Lam/LRT

