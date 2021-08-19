India records 400 deaths from Govt-19, but the actual number could exceed one million

The number of Casualties India reached 400 this Friday (2) by Govt-19, but experts from around the world believe it is dying of deaths Asian country They may have already surpassed one million.

In April and May, India suffered a severe hospital collapse, breaking world records for Kovit-19 cases and daily deaths. According to data from our world in data, from University of OxfordMore than 100 people died in 39 days during the second wave of the country.

More than 400 people have died in India since Govt-19. Image: Exhibition Scenes / Shutterstock

Currently, the moving average of new daily infections has dropped to 46.2 thousand, the lowest number recorded since the May 9 peak, with the moving average cases being 391.

The country with the highest population in the world, about 1.3 million, has the second highest number of deaths United States, With 605 deaths, and In Brazil, 520 thousand people died Officially registered.

“The lowest death toll is happening in every state, mainly due to system delays, so we have no real idea how many people we lost in this second wave,” Rajagiri said. Rijo M., Professor, Faculty of Social Sciences. John comments on the situation in India.

Activities of the Government of India

The large number of people in India are the result of the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which chose not to take restrictive measures and recognized the events of election rallies and religious ceremonies. In January, Indian President Kovid-19 celebrated the end of the epidemic.

Despite the speeches against Security measuresThe Indian government launched a national vaccination campaign last week, promising to vaccinate 950 million people free of charge by the end of 2021.

However, a portal developed by the University of Oxford said the vaccination rate in the country was declining. This week, 5 million vaccines were administered daily, up from 6.2 million the previous week.

Even on a large scale Vaccine On a daily basis, India is far from reaching the vaccine for its entire population. According to the official local government website, only 6% of adult Indians are vaccinated with the required two doses of the locally administered Astrogeneca and Kovax vaccine.

