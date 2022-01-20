India recorded a new peak of epidemics after crossing 300,000 positive cases

A health worker collects a swap sample at a testing center at a hospital in New Delhi (Reuters).

India registered this Thursday a This third wave of the corona virus, which is advancing unprecedentedly in Asia, has reached a new peak of epidemics by crossing the 300,000 mark for the first time., Amid a rapid expansion of omicron that already has more than 9,000 cases.

The new 317,532 positives detected in the last 24 hours bring the total number of infections in the country to 38.2 million since the onset of the epidemic., According to the latest excerpt from the Indian Ministry of Health.

Statistics for the day have not been forthcoming since mid-May, when India tried to tackle the second wave of Govt-19, which plunged the country into a severe crisis, recording more than 450,000 positive and more than 4,500 deaths. Oxygen and substances.

At the same time, There have been 491 deaths in the last 24 hours, in addition to the 487,693 already registered since the virus was detected in the country., Thus the second most affected country after the United States.

The increase in cases that India has been experiencing for several weeks coincides with the expansion of the new variant, which has already affected 9,287 since the first Omigran infection was reported in early December.

The rapid expansion of this new variant of the corona virus has alarmed Indian authorities, although initial data collected last week by Balram Bhargava, director of the Medical Research Council of India (ICMR), suggest that it be omigronized. Less malignant and less hospitalized.

Patients are found in an isolated center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Navi Mumbai (Reuters).

In general, the western state of Maharashtra, which has been hit hard by the epidemic, has reported more than 43,000 infections and 49 deaths from the corona virus in the past day. Following the southern part of Karnataka, about 40,500 positive and 21 deaths; And Kerala has 34,217 cases and 134 deaths.

While capital officials want to reduce their security and enforce restrictions such as night curfew orders and closures, New Delhi has seen a frightening recovery with 13,785 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. Non-essential services on weekends.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign, which celebrated its first anniversary last Sunday, is gradually progressing in this country. 1.3 billion people.

A woman receives the Govt-19 vaccine at the Free Vaccine Center (EFE) in Bangalore.

So far, 1,596 million doses have been given to people over the age of 15, up from 7.3 million on the last day. In total, nearly 900 million people in Asia have at least one dose of anticoagulant vaccine, while only 671 million people enjoy the full schedule.

(With information from EFE)

