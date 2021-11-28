India prepares to say ‘goodbye’ to cryptocurrencies

Official sources say the bill to regulate cryptocurrencies and digital currencies seeks to regulate private cryptocurrencies in India, while at the same time creating the legal framework for the creation of digital currency issued by the central bank.

During the winter session, which begins on November 29, the bill will be tabled in Parliament for “interpretation, consideration and approval” as per the agenda of the Legislative Committee.

The plan will allow it to “create an easy framework for creating the official digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India” and “seek to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country.” However, the proposal allows for a few exceptions to “improve cryptocurrency technology and its applications”, as explained in the parliamentary agenda.

We recommend: The day Naib Bouquet imposed bitcoin as the official currency in El Salvador

While the Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to suspend operations related to private cryptocurrencies, in 2018 the regulation will provide the legal framework for operations with cryptocurrencies already limited to transactions in the country.

The move comes after the administration decided to control the operation of these currencies almost completely.

“We have serious concerns from the central bank, in view of the great economic and financial stability, which are very deep. I have not yet seen serious and well-known discussions on these issues,” Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikant Das said last week.

You may be interested in: India withdraws three laws of its agrarian reform, do farmers win?

The government submitted in 2019 a draft law banning digital currencies with up to ten years in prison for possessing, using or mining cryptocurrencies, thanks to a panel set up by the Ministry of Finance to ban cryptocurrencies.

However, in May 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that the ban on cryptocurrencies by the Reserve Bank of India was illegal and asked the government to regulate this gray law in the country.

⁇ Do you already know the latest news from around the world? We invite you to see them on L Specter.