India Post GDS Recruitment 2020
( India Post, Ministry of Communications )
Post Name – Gram Dak Sewak (BPM & ABPM for Assam Postal Circles)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 27-January-2020
• Last Date – 09-February-2020
Merit List Availability – 09-February-2020
|• Gen / OBC – Rs.100/-
• SC / ST / PH / Female – Exempted
Candidates have to Submit their Fee at the Head post office.
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Assam
|(As on 01-January-2020)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) –
OBC – 43 Years
SC/ST – 45 Years
|Number of post- 919 Post
|
Vacancy Details For Assam GDS Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Gramin Dak Sewak (BPM & ABPM for Assam Postal Circles)
Category Wise Posts Division-:
General – 439 Posts
OBC – 231 Posts
EWS – 75 Posts
SC – 50 Posts
ST – 87 Posts
PH – 37 Posts
Pay Scale–
Branch Post Master (BPM) – Rs. 12,000/- per month
Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) – Rs. 10,000/- per month
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have passed Their High School/Matriculation level exam from a recognized Board along with Basic Computer training Certificate of at least 60 days duration course will be considered for this recruitment.
Language Knowledge – Candidates must have knowledge of local language of their postal circle in Speaking & Writing will be preferred for this recruitment.
Cycling Knowledge– Candidates must know cycling will be preferred too for this recruitment.
How to Apply – Interested candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of Indian Postal Services Tamilnadu before 09/February/2020
Requisites of online Form (jpg / jpeg format)
Class 10th Marks Memo/Certificate
Additional Class 10th Marks Memo 2
Computer Certificate
Community Certificate
Photo
Signature
Certificate of Disability
*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on -:
Merit List.
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
