Government Jobs

India Post GDS Recruitment

3 days ago
0 428 1 minute read

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020

( India Post, Ministry of Communications )

Post Name – Gram Dak Sewak (BPM & ABPM for Assam Postal Circles)

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 27-January-2020

• Last Date – 09-February-2020

Merit List Availability – 09-February-2020

 

 

 

 Gen / OBC – Rs.100/-

SC / ST / PH / Female – Exempted

Candidates have to Submit their Fee at the Head post office.

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Assam

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01-January-2020)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 40 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) –

OBC – 43 Years

SC/ST – 45 Years

 
Number of post- 919 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details For Assam GDS Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – Gramin Dak Sewak (BPM & ABPM for Assam Postal Circles)

Category Wise Posts Division-:

General – 439 Posts

OBC – 231 Posts

EWS – 75 Posts

SC – 50 Posts

ST – 87 Posts

PH – 37 Posts

Pay Scale

Branch Post Master (BPM) – Rs. 12,000/- per month

Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) – Rs. 10,000/- per month

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have passed Their High School/Matriculation level exam from a recognized Board along with Basic Computer training Certificate of at least 60 days duration course will be considered for this recruitment.

Language Knowledge – Candidates must have knowledge of local language of their postal circle in Speaking & Writing will be preferred for this recruitment.

Cycling Knowledge– Candidates must know cycling will be preferred too for this recruitment.

How to Apply – Interested candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of Indian Postal Services Tamilnadu before 09/February/2020

Requisites of online Form (jpg / jpeg format)

Class 10th Marks Memo/Certificate

Additional Class 10th Marks Memo 2

Computer Certificate

Community Certificate

Photo

Signature

Certificate of Disability

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on -:

Merit List.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Railway ER Apprentice Recruitment

Railway ER Apprentice Recruitment

4 hours ago
Photo of West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment

5 hours ago
Photo of Indian Army JAG Online Form

Indian Army JAG Online Form

3 days ago
Photo of Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button