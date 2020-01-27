India Post GDS Recruitment

Category Wise Posts Division-:

General – 439 Posts

OBC – 231 Posts

EWS – 75 Posts

SC – 50 Posts

ST – 87 Posts

PH – 37 Posts

Pay Scale–

Branch Post Master (BPM) – Rs. 12,000/- per month

Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) – Rs. 10,000/- per month

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have passed Their High School/Matriculation level exam from a recognized Board along with Basic Computer training Certificate of at least 60 days duration course will be considered for this recruitment.

Language Knowledge – Candidates must have knowledge of local language of their postal circle in Speaking & Writing will be preferred for this recruitment.

Cycling Knowledge– Candidates must know cycling will be preferred too for this recruitment.

How to Apply – Interested candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of Indian Postal Services Tamilnadu before 09/February/2020

Requisites of online Form (jpg / jpeg format)

Class 10th Marks Memo/Certificate

Additional Class 10th Marks Memo 2

Computer Certificate

Community Certificate

Photo

Signature

Certificate of Disability

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on -:

Merit List.