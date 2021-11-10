India plays a key role in supplying cars to Mexico

“These markets have become competitive production sites for the production of subcompact models,” says Gerardo San Roman, director of Jato Dynamics. “In Mexico, there is volume in those models in the price range between 300,000 and 400,000 pesos, and most subcompact models fall within this range,” he adds.

India accounts for 17% of auto imports and is a major supplier to Mexico. Brands such as Volkswagen, Kia and Hyundai, as well as high-end models such as the Volkswagen Vento, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Grand i10 are brought from this location.

Brazil is the third largest auto supplier after India and Japan. It imports Volkswagen, Renault and Volvo models from this market. Between January and September, 64,788 units arrived in the country from South America.

China has not reached a free trade agreement with Mexico, but it has achieved another goal. General Motors and five Chinese brands sold in Mexico have so far imported 50,800 units from Asian countries so far this year.

Thailand is not in the top five supplier countries, but it is in sixth place, not even in the top ten a decade ago. From January to September, 29,914 units were imported from this market. Toyota, Honda and Chrysler are the major importers.

These markets have displaced others such as Germany or Canada, Mexico has free trade agreements and has been one of the top five auto suppliers for the country for the past decade.

The United States and Japan are in the top five. The former, who is Mexico’s main business partner, is the country’s fourth-largest auto supplier: a dozen brands imported 60,929 units from the site between January and September.