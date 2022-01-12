India offers scholarships to adults for doctoral degrees in engineering and other fields News

January 12, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

India offers scholarships to adults for doctoral degrees in engineering and other fields

Do you want to gain international experience and improve your academic performance? The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), one of India’s most recognized research institutes, offers scholarships to Peruvian professionals interested in pursuing a doctorate in that country, according to the National Scholarship and Scholarship Credit Scheme (Pronabec). Ministry of Education.

Programs and research areas will be provided on Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Climate Change, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering. Materials include science and metallurgy engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry, physics, mathematics, design, entrepreneurship and management.

Requirements to apply for the competition:

– Be a Peruvian by birth.

– Count skillfully.

– Get the best grades

– Has published any research.

– Master the English language.

– Present letter of recommendation.

Profit

The Winners will receive a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month and Rs 100,000 per year. (For coincidences). This is in order to cover all the costs of the project, which will be face-to-face and approximately four years.

Those interested in applying should send the application form and the requirements mentioned in the invitation to [email protected] by 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021 to India). For more information, enter Pronobeck page.
It should be noted that since they are international cooperation grants, Pronabeck is not part of the selection or allocation process. To report on scholarships offered by different countries, you can enter Portal of this company And follow Pronabec through their social networks on Facebook and Instagram.

