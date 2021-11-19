November 19, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

India: Modi rescinds controversial reforms after farmers’ protests

Byron Rodgers November 19, 2021 4 min read
  • Draft
  • BBC News World

Title,

Farmers are celebrating the victory of the government.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the repeal of three controversial agricultural laws after a year of struggle.

Thousands of farmers have been camping in the vicinity of Delhi since last November and dozens have died of heat, cold and gout.

Farmers claim that the laws allow the entry of private intermediaries and thus affect their income.

This reflects the surprising announcement of Friday A dramatic twistBecause the government has not made any effort to negotiate with the farmers for the last few months.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Supreme Court orders probe into alleged spying by Indian government

November 19, 2021 Byron Rodgers
1 min read

Éxito presented the season of fashion and home collections inspired by India

November 19, 2021 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

In the Kingdom of Women – India’s Coin | Highlights | DW

November 18, 2021 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

4 min read

India: Modi rescinds controversial reforms after farmers’ protests

November 19, 2021 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Supreme Court orders probe into alleged spying by Indian government

November 19, 2021 Byron Rodgers
1 min read

Éxito presented the season of fashion and home collections inspired by India

November 19, 2021 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

In the Kingdom of Women – India’s Coin | Highlights | DW

November 18, 2021 Byron Rodgers