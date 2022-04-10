India mistakenly fired missile at Pakistan | World | D.W.

This Friday (03.11.2022) due to a “technical error” during routine maintenance, an unarmed missile that crashed in Pakistan crashed without causing any casualties, following a protest by a neighboring India seeking further details on the reasons for the launch. New Delhi called the incident “deeply regrettable”.

“On routine maintenance on March 9, 2022, the missile was accidentally fired due to a technical glitch. The Government of India has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter,” the defense ministry said in a statement. “Fortunately there were no casualties in the crash,” the Department of Defense said.

The Indian missile flew over Pakistani airspace last Wednesday, landing in eastern Punjab and damaging several civilian structures. With this statement, India met with opposition from Pakistan, summoning the Indian ambassador to Islamabad a few hours ago to lodge complaints about the incident and urging the Indian government to investigate what had happened.

The silence is insensitive

Initially, Pakistani authorities defined the missile as a “supersonic flying object,” despite being unarmed and reporting that it was an unarmed “missile”. They also noted that they had always followed the airspace of the object, which had traveled more than 124 kilometers in Pakistani airspace.

Pakistani officials said the device could endanger civilian lives and aircraft in the country’s airspace. Pakistan has also accused India of being “insensitive to regional peace and stability.” Both nuclear powers have been involved in two wars and several minor conflicts over Kashmir since 1947. In 2019, when New Delhi claimed that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group had bombed a camp in Pakistani territory, they experienced the worst military expansion in decades. ) In March ..

DZC (EFE, AFP)