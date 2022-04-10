April 11, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

India mistakenly fired missile at Pakistan | World | D.W.

Byron Rodgers April 11, 2022 3 min read

This Friday (03.11.2022) due to a “technical error” during routine maintenance, an unarmed missile that crashed in Pakistan crashed without causing any casualties, following a protest by a neighboring India seeking further details on the reasons for the launch. New Delhi called the incident “deeply regrettable”.

“On routine maintenance on March 9, 2022, the missile was accidentally fired due to a technical glitch. The Government of India has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter,” the defense ministry said in a statement. “Fortunately there were no casualties in the crash,” the Department of Defense said.

The Indian missile flew over Pakistani airspace last Wednesday, landing in eastern Punjab and damaging several civilian structures. With this statement, India met with opposition from Pakistan, summoning the Indian ambassador to Islamabad a few hours ago to lodge complaints about the incident and urging the Indian government to investigate what had happened.

The silence is insensitive

Initially, Pakistani authorities defined the missile as a “supersonic flying object,” despite being unarmed and reporting that it was an unarmed “missile”. They also noted that they had always followed the airspace of the object, which had traveled more than 124 kilometers in Pakistani airspace.

Pakistani officials said the device could endanger civilian lives and aircraft in the country’s airspace. Pakistan has also accused India of being “insensitive to regional peace and stability.” Both nuclear powers have been involved in two wars and several minor conflicts over Kashmir since 1947. In 2019, when New Delhi claimed that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group had bombed a camp in Pakistani territory, they experienced the worst military expansion in decades. ) In March ..

See also  EU and India, reasons for approaching | Comment

DZC (EFE, AFP)

  • Partition of India

    Birth of two states

    In 1947, British India was divided into two states: India and Pakistan. Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his party, the Pan-India Muslim League, first called for autonomy for Muslim – majority areas in India, and then for a separate state. Jinnah believed that Hindus and Muslims could not live together and that they were “different nations.”

  • Partition of India

    Bleeding section

    The partition of British India was very violent. Following the partition of India and Pakistan, bloody riots took place in many western parts, mainly in Punjab. Historians say more than a million people were killed in the fighting and millions were forced to flee their homes.

  • Partition of India

    1948 War

    As early as 1948, India and Pakistan clashed over Kashmir. This Muslim majority area was ruled by a Hindu leader. But Jinnah wanted it to be part of Pakistan. Indian troops won the war and occupied most of the valley, while Pakistan occupied a small part. The struggle for Kashmir is still going on.

  • Partition of India

    North American model?

    Liberal historians like Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi wanted friendship between the two independent states. For example, Jinnah thought that the relationship between India and Pakistan should be similar to the relationship between the United States and Canada. However, after his death in 1948, his heirs adopted the policy of conflict with New Delhi.

  • Partition of India

    Other “

    India and Pakistan present different views of partition. While India emphasizes the importance of the Indian National Congress peace movement against British rule – with Gandhi as its main architect – Pakistan focuses on the struggle against British and Hindu oppression. In both states, it propagates as an “enemy” who cannot be trusted by the other.

  • Partition of India

    Bitter relationships

    The relationship between India and Pakistan has been very bad for the last seven decades. Islamic terrorism has worsened relations in recent years. New Delhi has accused Islamabad of supporting jihadists to provoke war in Kashmir. India also accuses Pakistan-based groups of carrying out terrorist attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad has denied this.

  • Partition of India

    Looking forward

    In both India and Pakistan, many young people are urging their governments to improve bilateral relations. Documentary filmmaker Wajahat Malik believes that enhancing contacts between the two countries is the best way to improve relations. “Trade and tourism are the paths that take us forward. If the people unite, the states will soon follow suit.”

    Author: Shamil Shams


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

A women’s newspaper in rural India reluctantly enters the Oscars | Culture and Entertainment | USA Edition

April 10, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India approves third dose of vaccine for its full adult population

April 10, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Indian Defense Minister visits US amid tensions in Russia

April 10, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

3 min read

India mistakenly fired missile at Pakistan | World | D.W.

April 11, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Travel problems for JetBlue customers continue in Boston, across the US

April 11, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

“Bald Blonde in Hollywood” Janica Olin about hair loss, Chris Rock joke

April 11, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

The massive ancient influence associated with the differences between the near and far sides of the moon

April 11, 2022 Iris Pearce