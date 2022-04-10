India mistakenly fired missile at Pakistan | World | D.W.

This Friday (03.11.2022) due to a “technical error” during routine maintenance, an unarmed missile that crashed in Pakistan crashed without causing any casualties, following a protest by a neighboring India seeking further details on the reasons for the launch. New Delhi called the incident “deeply regrettable”.
“On routine maintenance on March 9, 2022, the missile was accidentally fired due to a technical glitch. The Government of India has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter,” the defense ministry said in a statement. “Fortunately there were no casualties in the crash,” the Department of Defense said.
The Indian missile flew over Pakistani airspace last Wednesday, landing in eastern Punjab and damaging several civilian structures. With this statement, India met with opposition from Pakistan, summoning the Indian ambassador to Islamabad a few hours ago to lodge complaints about the incident and urging the Indian government to investigate what had happened.
The silence is insensitive
Initially, Pakistani authorities defined the missile as a “supersonic flying object,” despite being unarmed and reporting that it was an unarmed “missile”. They also noted that they had always followed the airspace of the object, which had traveled more than 124 kilometers in Pakistani airspace.
Pakistani officials said the device could endanger civilian lives and aircraft in the country’s airspace. Pakistan has also accused India of being “insensitive to regional peace and stability.” Both nuclear powers have been involved in two wars and several minor conflicts over Kashmir since 1947. In 2019, when New Delhi claimed that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group had bombed a camp in Pakistani territory, they experienced the worst military expansion in decades. ) In March ..
In 1947, British India was divided into two states: India and Pakistan. Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his party, the Pan-India Muslim League, first called for autonomy for Muslim – majority areas in India, and then for a separate state. Jinnah believed that Hindus and Muslims could not live together and that they were “different nations.”
Partition of India
Bleeding section
The partition of British India was very violent. Following the partition of India and Pakistan, bloody riots took place in many western parts, mainly in Punjab. Historians say more than a million people were killed in the fighting and millions were forced to flee their homes.
Partition of India
1948 War
As early as 1948, India and Pakistan clashed over Kashmir. This Muslim majority area was ruled by a Hindu leader. But Jinnah wanted it to be part of Pakistan. Indian troops won the war and occupied most of the valley, while Pakistan occupied a small part. The struggle for Kashmir is still going on.
Partition of India
North American model?
Liberal historians like Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi wanted friendship between the two independent states. For example, Jinnah thought that the relationship between India and Pakistan should be similar to the relationship between the United States and Canada. However, after his death in 1948, his heirs adopted the policy of conflict with New Delhi.
Partition of India
Other “
India and Pakistan present different views of partition. While India emphasizes the importance of the Indian National Congress peace movement against British rule – with Gandhi as its main architect – Pakistan focuses on the struggle against British and Hindu oppression. In both states, it propagates as an “enemy” who cannot be trusted by the other.
Partition of India
Bitter relationships
The relationship between India and Pakistan has been very bad for the last seven decades. Islamic terrorism has worsened relations in recent years. New Delhi has accused Islamabad of supporting jihadists to provoke war in Kashmir. India also accuses Pakistan-based groups of carrying out terrorist attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad has denied this.
Partition of India
Looking forward
In both India and Pakistan, many young people are urging their governments to improve bilateral relations. Documentary filmmaker Wajahat Malik believes that enhancing contacts between the two countries is the best way to improve relations. “Trade and tourism are the paths that take us forward. If the people unite, the states will soon follow suit.”
