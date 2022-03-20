March 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

India lost to Argentina in the FIH Pro League Hockey (m).

New Delhi, March 19 (Prensa Latin) The Indian men’s field hockey team lost in a penalty shootout today against Argentina in the first leg of the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The two teams conceded their third defeat in the Blue League after a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time.

Gurjant Singh (38) and Mandeep Singh (60) scored for India, while Nicolas Agosta (45) and Nicholas Keenan (52) scored for Argentina Lions.

India, who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, had a poor performance in the penalty kicks, with only Harmanpreet Singh scoring and Abhishek, Gurjant and Sukhjeet Singh all missing out.

Keenan, Tomas Domine and Lucas Toscani scored in the penalty shootout for Argentina.

With this victory, Argentina jumped to fourth in the tournament standings with 11 points from five games.

The Indians, meanwhile, are in second place despite losing by 13 units in seven matches.

The two teams will meet again on the same podium in the second leg tomorrow Sunday.

The Netherlands leads the International Hockey Federation (FIH) tournament by 16 lines, with India (13), Germany (12), Argentina (11), Belgium (10) and France (10), England (6) and Spain (3). . ) And South Africa (0).

