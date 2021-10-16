India looked from the west

The India ‘S music is popular in cinema Bollywood. They are colorful products that combine melodrama Spectacular music numbers And they have many fans inside and outside the country.

But beyond this indigenous and crazy cinema, India has also attracted many directors Hollywood. Today we are going to review some of them Movies The most popular He portrayed the landscapes, traditions and personalities of India From a Western perspective.

Gandhi (1982)

One of the most popular films about India is precisely the biography and reconstruction of the struggle Mahatma Gandhi. The winner Eight OscarsThe film begins with the assassination of Gandhi in 1948 and, from here, looks back at the reconstruction Highlights of his life.

With one Flashback At just 24, the film takes us back to the moment he was the victim of a lawsuit Discrimination on a train in South Africa It made him realize the injustices in the world. This fact marked his awakening and the beginning of his evolution Criteria for peaceful struggle.

The film was directed by Gandhi English director Richard Attenborough And played by the actor Ben Kingsley, Which engages itself in the difficult role of Gandhi. It is also one of the best films to explore India and understand its contemporary history.

Trip to Darjeeling (2007)

With him Colorful style And a Very personal joke, Director Wes Anderson Makes India a scene Travel to Darjeeling. The film tells the story Three brothers Separated until the death of the father to reunite them.

So they decide to make one Rail travel via India At Darjeeling Limited, the train travels across the country from one end to the other. Darjeeling is a city located in the northeastern part of the state of Bengal.

The Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

This English film directed by John Madden shows us the details of real life in India Retirement Group Who decides to travel Rajasthan Spend a season in the city Jaipur.

However, Cultural differences Will test them on several occasions between India and the West. Not only will you be able to check out the variation of life in India, but you will also be able to enjoy the performances of the best actors through this film Judy Dench, Maggie Smith Oh Dev Patel.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Dev Patel, an English actor of Indian descent, is also the protagonist Slumdog Millionaire, A Hollywood blockbuster What was shot in India impressed its people Hope And for being inspired by some scenes of Bollywood cinema.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the film tells the story of a young man named Jamal Slum (Slum) Mumbai. Despite being very poor, Jamal won a TV contest and became a millionaire.

The success of this film, was a success Eight Oscars, Created great interest in Indian society and culture.

Life of Pi (2012)

Based on the popular Novel Jan MartellThis film describes the life event of a young Hindu PieSon of a zoo traveling from India to Canada.

After a Shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, The boy found himself in a boat with a survivor: a Bengal tiger With whom you will form a wonderful, incredible and unexpected relationship.

Directed by Ang Lee, Bien’s life He shows us Flashback Some scenes of pie life help us to understand How do some young people live in India.

Lion (2016)

Reality Young people without helpS is one of the themes that shows us The lion, A film starring Indian actor Dev Patel.

This Cart Davis tape illustrates True story A boy named Charu who lives with his humble family in Calcutta. At the age of five, he accidentally gets lost at a station and ends up thousands of miles away from the home he was adopted by an Australian family.

When his foster parents discover the reality, they decide to come to India with Saru Discover your biological family.

The City of Joy (1992)

Based on Dominic Lapierre’s novel of the same name, the film is a wonderful portrait of the tragic conditions in which people live. Heredity in India.

An American surgeon, played by Patrick Swaze, decides to go to India in search of India Spiritual peace After losing the patient. In Calcutta, after being beaten and robbed, a farmer helps him and takes him to the hospitalThe city of happiness”, One of the poorest parts of the city. There he will find the values ​​of friendship and justice.

