India launches “World’s Largest Vaccine Campaign” tomorrow | The world

India will launch a vaccination program against Govt-19 this Saturday, which is an unprecedented challenge to the country of 1.35 billion people and has been hailed by Indian authorities as “the world’s largest vaccination campaign”.

When the anti-polio campaign against the vaccine for about 100 million children under the age of three began in a single day, the country had not undertaken a large-scale health campaign in almost 20 years.

The challenge of this method is to reach its full adult population, monitoring each recipient to complete the vaccination in time to obtain the two required doses of cargo limits, poor infrastructure, geographical complexity and vaccine.

“We have had a successful experience in the polio vaccination campaign in 1995. The same experience we use in this campaign, the only difference is that it is difficult to say for sure how a new vaccine (…) will all come into being,” Dr Ajay Kaifi, a member of the state immunization office in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, explained.

“The challenges will definitely be there,” the expert said, underscoring the fact that the campaign is targeted at adults, which is “too complicated”.

Organization

The world’s largest democracy has only the precedent for such logistics in general elections, which served the government as a guide to the vaccination campaign, with 900 million voters in the election.

This will allow the authorities to avoid the complicated task of screening because “one way to do that is self-registration, but not everyone in India can do it,” Ajay explained.

This is the most up-to-date information in terms of age and availability, VS Sampath, former chairman of the Election Commission for the 2014 general election, told Efe, which will help health workers identify recipients. Greatest accuracy. Possible, even in the most remote places.

Vaccines

Until now, the The Drug Control General of India (DCGI) has approved the “emergency use” of Covshield’s vaccine by the British Oxford University and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstroGeneca. And an internal formula developed by Kovacsin, an Indian laboratory with Bharat Biotech and the Medical Research Council of India (ICMR).

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is responsible for the production of Covshield and has already delivered 11 million doses to the government at the start of the campaign, while Bharat Biotech has confirmed the purchase of nearly six million vaccines.

Distribution

The system, which starts at the doorstep of manufacturing plants in India, offers to change sizes by air to selected points that cover the country’s four integrations in cities.E Colonel (North), Bombay (West), Calcutta (East) and Chennai (South), and keep the cold chain intact.

Only then will officers face another major challenge to cover up with land as chain stations ending up at the 29,000-point maintenance centers identified across the country, where the vaccine will finally be paid.

The vials should be kept at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees. Considering India’s poor infrastructure, electricity service problems in rural areas and the approaching summer season, it is an accurate task for health workers to ensure that between May and July, the temperature does not exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

To this end, 70 freezing rooms, 240 cold rooms, 45,000 ice-line refrigerators, 41,000 freezers, 300 solar charging refrigerators and about 200,000 toilets have been trained for this task.

“Our challenge is bigger and more complex than the more than 50 countries where the vaccine has already been launched, so we need to be more prepared.” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a meeting this week.

Communication Network

The Government of India has designed Co-Vin, the technical platform for the management of the Bharat Project, which not only sends temperature information of all warehouses to its headquarters in New Delhi, but also allows each recipient to be identified and send a message to send you where and when you will receive the vaccine.

Initially, authorities plan to vaccinate 300 million people, which is roughly equivalent to the U.S. population, in six months.

This will be done in three phases, cStarting with health workers and front line workers in the fight against infection, about 30 million people, 270 million adults over the age of 50 Or with severe chronic diseases.

India is in second place with 10.5 million cases and epidemics, while India is facing a sharp decline in the number of daily cases from less than 20,000 last week with nearly 100,000 daily infections in September. 150,000 deaths.