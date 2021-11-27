India is to review travel restrictions for the Omigron variant

EFE / EPA / Divyakanth Solanki



New Delhi, Nov. 27 (EFE) .- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered a review of plans to ease restrictions on international travel for fear of the new Omigron variant of Govt-19.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Modi had asked officials to review plans to ease restrictions on international travel in the face of new information about the variance found in South Africa.

The Prime Minister held a high-level meeting to assess the evolution of the corona virus in the Asian country, during which India pointed out that all foreign visitors should be monitored “especially from identified countries in view of the new threat”. As “in danger”.

The decision to review the reopening of the country’s borders comes a day after the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the withdrawal of regular international flights until December 15.

“The competent authority has decided to restart commercial international passenger flights to and from India with effect from December 15,” the ministry said in a circular.

The project may now be suspended after the Asian nation suspended regular flights in March 2020 due to the progression of the epidemic.

Currently, India maintains a series of “air bubble” agreements with various countries and maintains special restrictions on a number of countries considered “at risk”, including South Africa.

The Asian country reopened its borders last October for foreign tourists arriving on charter flights and for visitors traveling in “air bubbles” in mid-November.

With about 30 diagnoses in just two weeks, with confirmed cases in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Belgium, the Omigran variant is causing experts concern with a large number of mutations.

Many countries have imposed new restrictions on flights from various countries in South Africa, although so far India has only called for “stricter” control of passengers coming from South Africa.

After passing an intense second wave between last April and May, leaving hospitals on the brink of collapse and saturated cremations, reaching more than 400,000 cases a day, infections are now in a clear decline and number around 10,000 a day.