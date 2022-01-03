India is starting to vaccinate people over the age of 15 amid an increase in cases

Dozens of people are staying at the Kasimeddu fishing port in Chennai, India. EFE / Idrees Mohammed



New Delhi, Jan. 3 (EFE) .- Indian health officials on Monday began vaccinating young people between the ages of 15 and 18 against the corona virus, while the country is recording the highest number of daily infections and cases in three months. The Omigron variant now stands at 1,700.

According to data from the official Govt site developed by Indian authorities for vaccine administration, nearly 100,000 young people have registered to receive the first dose of the Covaxin anticovit vaccine, manufactured by Indian laboratories Bharat Biotech.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on December 25 that he would expand the Indian vaccine campaign to include people over the age of 15, while booster doses would begin to be given next Monday to people over the age of 60 who are at risk.

These measures, which do not currently include a booster dose vaccine for the general population, come amid an expansion of the Omigran variant in India and a rapid increase in daily infections.

The Indian Ministry of Health on Monday recorded 33,750 infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections since the outbreak to 34.9 million, compared to 6,500 cases detected on Monday last week.

The country has reported 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 481,893.

Authorities say there have been a total of 1,700 ிக்m of infection since the case was first diagnosed on Dec. 2.

Last May India became a global hub for the corona virus, recording more than 400,000 infections and 4,000 deaths a day, causing a partial decline in the health sector and a shortage of oxygen and intensive care beds.

Authorities, alerted to the rapid rise in cases, have re-imposed curfews and curfews in several areas, such as New Delhi, where a night curfew was imposed a week ago.