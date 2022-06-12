India is ready for the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

Missing 123 Days U-17 Women’s World Cup And are already defined 16 choices Who will fight for the title.

Which teams will play in India in 2022?

The teams that will be the next world champions: India (Country of Conduct)China, Japan, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania, Canada, Mexico, USA, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, New Zealand, France, Germany Y Spain.

Where is the 2022 World Cup in India?

The competition will be held at IndiaOctober 11 to 30 and the location chosen for the edition 2020 That it was canceled; The venue of the match between was controversial France And the country where the FIFA Council finally made its decision 2019.

For 19 days, the same federation confirmed which three cities will receive some of the greatest promises of women’s football: BhubaneswarIn Kalinga Ground, Which has a capacity of 16 thousand fans; Inside Markov Will be Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Capacity of 27,300 visitors; Finally, Navi MumbaiWith brackets DY Patil Stadium With a capacity of a third with 55 thousand.

India 2022 World Cup format

The shake-up will take place at headquarters on June 24 this year FIFAIn Zurich. It defines the formation of four teams, of which there will be four teams per team.

For Draw, both pots and seeds are already defined:

Series Leaders: India, Japan, Spain and Germany

Pot 2: MexicoCanada, Brazil and New Zealand

Pot 3: United States, Nigeria, France and China

Pot 4: Colombia, Chile, Morocco and Tanzania

At the end of the group stage, the top two will qualify for the quarterfinals, where the matches will be eliminated.

Mexico’s past results at the U – 17 Women’s World Cup

The U-17 Women’s Football World Cup Is the official competition organized by FIFA Conducted every two years from 2008; The federation created this to promote this type of football.

In the last edition, in Uruguay 2018, The Mexican team He reached the last event and he faced in the final SpainI see you are lost 2-1 With a double from the current star Barcelona, Claudia Pine. With this, Mexico Won the silver medal.