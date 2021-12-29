India is preventing outside funding for the work of Mother Teresa of Calcutta

New Delhi – Government India Catholic organization barred foreign funding for a foundation set up by Mother Teresa for violating local laws, Adds a quantity Attacks on Christians increased In many states of the country.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement yesterday that it was December 25 Rejected Missionaries of Charity’s request to renew license to allow funding from abroad.

On August 26, 2021, homeless people gather near the portrait of St. Teresa, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity, to collect free food outside Order’s headquarters in Kolkata, India.

The company added that it had invented “Adverse Contributions” When considering an application to renovate a foundation, without providing further details, “eligibility criteria are not met”.

Missionaries of Charity was founded in 1950 Mother Teresa, A Catholic nun He dedicated his life to helping the poor in the Indian city of Calcutta, won the Nobel Peace Prize and was canonized.

The charity has homeless shelters across India and, According to Hindu Daily, It received about $ 750 million from overseas in fiscal 2020-21.

Dominic Gomez, Vicar General of the High Diocese of Calcutta, notice a “A terrible Christmas gift for the poorest of the poor.”

Prayer of the Missionaries of Charity



“We request our centers not to operate any accounts (of foreign contributions) until this matter is resolved,” the company said in a statement, which clarified that the accounts were not disabled but the request was not authorized. Renewal of the law regulating foreign contributions.

A few weeks ago, there was the Missionaries of Charity In the western state of Gujarat, an investigation was launched into a complaint that girls in their dormitories were being forced to read the Bible. And the recitation of Christian prayers, accusations of denial of the Foundation.

This chapter adds to the string of complaints from activists from the Prime Minister’s Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party that religious minorities in India face greater levels of discrimination and violence. Narendra ModiCame to power in 2014.

In 2020, the United States International Commission on Religious Freedom will recognize India as a “Country of particular concern” For the first time since 2004.

Modi’s government Denies the existence of an agenda of Hindu supremacy And insists that all religions have the same rights.

AFP and AP agencies