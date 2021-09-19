India is preparing for the new wave of Govt-19, but a small number of vaccines will not help

The first wave of Govt-19 in India – in the summer of 2020 – was effectively upgraded with rapid locking across the country. A steady decline in the number of cases between September 2020 and February 2021 allowed for a cautious but steady return to almost a normal life.

However, the second wave, which began in March 2021, was devastating 400,000 cases daily At its peak. The virus is out of control, mainly due to Political Satisfaction and Social Behavior. Large religious gatherings, election rallies and socialization of entertainment allowed the virus to catch a large population.

This led to the currently dominant and highly pervasive delta variation, with great repercussions for the world. Is the delta With high efficiency It can cause the disease in people who have been vaccinated or previously infected more than other forms of the virus. Growing evidence (Some Still pending review) and this variation increases the risk of hospitalization for all ages.

An ineffective health system

The capacity of the Indian health system to respond to the second wave was not sufficient because the devices were there Regression As for the first phase. The size of the beds was reduced with intensive treatment and oxygen delivery. As a result, the country’s health system sank.

Once the second wave in India ends very badly, efforts are being made to prevent this from happening again in the future.

Evaluation of consequences

India is Currently reporting About 40,000 cases and 500 deaths a day. Total hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 in the capital New Delhi, Only 2% Are currently busy. There is business activity Returned to the pre-infection stageHowever, the number of cases and deaths after the first wave is still high.

After the second wave, a large number of Indians have antibodies against COVID-19. In a recent study by health officials, it was found Two-thirds They are in the population. Considering that less than 30% of Indians have received at least one dose of the vaccine at the time of the survey, this clearly demonstrates the spread of the virus in the second stage.

As the virus has already engulfed the country’s already tough health system, India is now trying to find and fill visible gaps during the second wave.

The country has invested not only in strengthening border controls to prevent the importation of cases, but also in promoting govt-appropriate behavior among the population and employing health workers. Developed medicinal oxygen plants Improve distribution in future outbreaks. Medical oxygen is depleted during the second wave.

In addition, more intensive care infrastructure for children has been allocated as child monitoring facilities have been changed to care for adult Govt-19 patients over the past two waves.

Medications are in stock for opportunistic infections that may accompany COVID-19 Myormicosis. And that too Strengthening However, the network for tracking dangerous new types of virus Experts point out That it is necessary to improve.

They have also developed because the low protection of the vaccine allows the virus to spread Strengthening efforts Vaccination program. In the spring, the country exported dose exports to strengthen the supply of vaccines on its own, and the purchase of vaccines from the state governments to the central government passed.

Vaccine safety is an issue

India is the world’s leading vaccine producer and low- and middle-income country It depends on the supply. The introduction of export restrictions has reduced supply elsewhere, but has allowed India to expedite its own vaccine administration More than 5 million Doses per day. Despite this, the dose is lacking There is one more obstacle, As well as doubts about vaccines.



Vaccine incentives, property tax subsidies, cheaper airfare, discounts on restaurant meals, cheaper groceries and better bank interest rates Exit.

However, until now Less than 10% People are fully vaccinated. Therefore, it is unlikely that the vaccine played a major role in ending India’s second wave.

The natural immunity that develops after infection may have played a very important role, but even though two-thirds of the population have some antibodies against COVID-19, it is not enough to control the virus. In many states of India, cases are on the rise again.

In areas where immunity is low, either naturally or through vaccinations, things are likely to get worse very quickly. Kerala, for example, is responsible for this On top of grinding Daily cases are reported nationally, and this is the state Low rate Individuals tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

India continues to register High number Govt-19 cases in Asia. Both 400 million people Has zero immunity.

Therefore, small local waves can be expected in Indian states like Assam, Haryana, Maharashtra and Kerala – where immunity is low. In states with high levels of immunity in the population, cases will remain low until a new variant emerges that can avoid the natural immunity created by exposure to the delta.

We hope that this will continue until a variant proof vaccine is put in place across India Cyclic behavior We have already seen. More diseases will lead to higher demand for self-defense, which in turn will lead to fewer diseases. Reducing this disease can lead to lower self-defense, which in turn can lead to more disease.