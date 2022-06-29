India is investigating international links to the beheading of a tailor

This content was released on June 29, 2022 – 11:21

New Delhi, June 29 (EFE) .- India on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the alleged brutal murder of a tailor in the western city of Udaipur for religious reasons.

The Indian Home Ministry has ordered the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to take charge of the investigation into the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.

“Any organization’s involvement and international connections will be fully investigated,” he added.

Tele was beheaded by at least two people who pretended to be customers inside a shop on a busy street in the western state of Rajasthan.

In the video released by the accused, the tailor shows one of them taking measurements before he is killed. According to the perpetrators, their actions are a message to Hindu leaders for crimes against Islam.

As these films provoked an immediate response from the community and took to the streets demanding punishment for the perpetrators, tensions between the majority Hindu and Muslim minorities in India flared up again, particularly in recent years.

Indian media reports say the tailor was killed just days after he posted a message on social media in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended after the controversy over the formation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was unleashed by the insults against Mohammed in a televised debate.

An act of terrorism

Leaders of the Muslim community and the majority of Hindu leaders have called on the people and the media to consider the issue as an act of terrorism, not communal violence, in order to avoid a situation of violence between the two religious groups. We need to maintain tense coexistence in the country.

The heart-wrenching massacre at Udaipur has shaken mankind. The inhumane killing of Kanhaiya Lal Teli by Riyaz and Kaus is not a cowardly act, it is an act against Islam, “Ahmed Bukhari, Imam of the Jama Masjid Mosque in Delhi, said in a statement issued today.

“On behalf of all Muslims in India, I condemn this crime with all our might,” he added.

Social networks were also flooded with news like this from the leaders and members of this community.

However, political figures such as Arif Mohammad Khan, the governor of the southern state of Kerala, and BJP member Arif Mohammad Khan have called for a review of the education provided to some Muslim children in madrassas or Quranic schools, suggesting what happened in Udaipur. May be part of a problem.

“We worry when the symptoms appear, but refuse to pay attention to the deep illness. In madrassas, children are taught that the punishment for blasphemy is beheading. It must be taught as God’s law (…) tested,” Khan told reporters, quoting the Indian news agency ANI.

Two people in charge were arrested

Two alleged criminals were arrested yesterday in Rajsamand town in Rajasthan just hours after the murder. Since this was a premeditated act, the police have raised the possibility of majors being involved in the crime.

Hundreds of police have been deployed in Udaipur to maintain order. Also, authorities yesterday imposed an indefinite curfew order and suspended internet service for 24 hours.

In this country of more than 1.35 billion people, there have been bloody clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the past, which have killed and injured thousands.

The rise to power of Hindu nationalist leader Narendra Modi coincides with an intensification of the Hindu majority and, according to many human rights organizations, a proportional increase in attacks on the Muslim minority. EFE

