India is facing a catastrophe as a result of Coronavius, how did it get here?

(CNN Espanol) – India has been in the headlines in recent weeks due to the increase in cases of Govt-19 epidemic and mass funerals. How the country came to be Break world records Confirmed corona virus cases? Dr. Elmer Horta examines it in this chapter.

What is happening in India – related to the epidemic – we will see how it has reached a dramatic situation as we see it today.

India and its population density, one of the largest in the world

Let’s start by remembering and reflecting that there are approximately 1,400 million people in a country. It has the second largest population in India, after China, which is slightly higher.

But the problem is not only the total number of citizens, but also the number of people per kiloOhSquare meters, i.e. population density. In that sense, India, with 450 people per square kilometer, One of the 10 most populous countries on the planet, has cities like New Delhi 9,340 people Per square kilometer.

Imagine an epidemic like COVID-19 infiltrating a society that not only has large populations but also densely populated cities.

If we add to these characteristics of the population the controversial decisions of their leaders, the conditions are set for the humanitarian catastrophe to be observed in the last two weeks of April.

Govt-19 in India: Daily average 11,000 cases

Reviewing the number of new cases of Govit-19 in India this year, the last two weeks of January and the first two weeks of February saw the lowest figures of the year, averaging around 11,000 cases per day.

It created Prime Minister Narendra Modi I say three months ago, India controlled the epidemic, which – with 18% of the world’s population in India – saved the world from disgrace.

For his part, the Union Health Minister said that the COVID-19 outbreak in India has been curtailed and that Mumbai’s largest suburban rail network will be opened and tens of thousands of spectators will enter the stadiums for international cricket matches.

In addition, at election time, politicians like Prime Minister Modi and his rivals carried out election proselytizing events with hundreds of supporters, most of them without a mask.

The people and the authorities were not ordered to control its presence Religious ceremonies The long-running Kumbh Mela festival in the northern city of Haridwar has attracted nearly 5 million Hindu pilgrims, mostly without masks, on the banks of the holy river Ganga, according to the organizers, as the People’s Ma Ganga (Thai Ganga in Hindi) protects them from infection.

March is one of the worst months in the country

Gradually, in March, the number of cases increased, reaching more than 50,000 new cases daily by the end of that month.

Currently, India has the highest daily statistics recorded in any country during epidemics 357,000 cases New in one day. Estimated to be in between 300 a 500 Millions of people have been affected. To make matters worse, its vaccine coverage is less than 2% of its population.

For strictly demographic reasons, due to the high number of infections, a variant of SARS-CoV-2 was developed, called B.1.617, which is considered more infectious than the original version of the virus. It can even create one Medical film Different from the disease, it affects young people. This variation is based on the United Kingdom and The P.1.351, From South Africa.

The result of these conditions is a real catastrophe in which – as seen in other parts of the world affected by the epidemic – health systems are so vulnerable that they are unable to get seriously ill patients who need help.

Deaths in India, films traveling around the world

Drone captures mass cremations in India 2:03

In a shocking visual attack never seen during epidemics, deaths are numerous, with thousands of funeral statues erected in streets and parks to cremate corpses.

Funeral is an altar-like hand-made structure made of wooden logs in which a person’s body is placed on top and cremated in the open.

Undoubtedly, this is the biggest lesson for everyone. This virus, left to its own devices, is undoubtedly going to wreak havoc on the population, in which conditions are seen to spread easily.

People without masks, living in more densely populated cities, in which social space is not respected, increase the number of cases, thus increasing the number of cases admitted to the hospital, cases in the intensive care units and the needs of patients.

In this sense, there is a shortage of oxygen and a large number of donations from different countries of the world are coming to India.

No one knows what path this calamity will take, but there is no doubt that India’s funeral rites will forever remain in the memory of all of us who have lived through this epidemic.

