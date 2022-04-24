India is at the forefront of crypto, especially how it deals with crypto risks

Crystalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, described India as “a leading country in digital currencies”, particularly “how to approach crypto asset risk reduction for Indian individuals and companies”. He met Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed crypto regulation.

IMF leader comments on India’s crypto policy

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised the Indian government’s approach to cryptocurrencies at an IMF press conference on Wednesday.

The President of the International Monetary Fund responded to the question, “What role can India play in safeguarding the interests of the most vulnerable groups and improving the global economic situation?” India already plays a very important international role. ” She explained:

This is how the country, which is a leader in digital currencies, especially the central bank digital currency and how it works to reduce the risks of crypto assets for individuals and companies in India.

The head of the International Monetary Fund met Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and one of the topics they discussed was the regulation of digital currencies.

Indian Finance Ministry officials said Author The government implements cryptocurrency policies in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on how to handle crypto assets.

On April 1, the Government of India began levying a 30% tax on cryptocurrency income. Cryptocurrency trading will then increase She fell In exchanges across the country. Further 1% source tax deduction (DTS) coming into effect soon.

Indian Finance Minister speaks about crypto at the IMF meeting

At last week’s International Monetary Fund meeting, India’s finance minister expressed concern over the risks of cryptocurrencies. “I think money laundering and money laundering used to finance terrorism is the biggest threat to all countries in all regions,” he said.

Citraman stressed the importance of discipline:

Controllers using the technology should be very resourceful, they do not have to be behind the curve, but make sure they are in front of the curve.

The Indian Finance Minister added that no country can do this alone. “It’s not possible. Any country can deal with it if it thinks so.”

Tobias Adrian, Financial Adviser and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Division of the International Monetary Fund; She said Last week, India said “regulating crypto assets is definitely a priority”.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central bank of India, has been operating in digital rupees, the finance minister said. She said It will be offered this fiscal year. Earlier this month, the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, D.S. Rabih Shankar said the central bank would launch a digital currency that would “assess the impact of taxes in a very systematic and calculated manner”.

Former Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said To explain. Modi said the digital rupee would revolutionize the field of financial technology.

What do you think of the IMF leader’s comments on how India handles cryptocurrencies? Let us know in the comments section.

Kevin Helms Kevin, an Austrian economics student, discovered Bitcoin in 2011 and has been a missionary ever since. His interests lie in the security of bitcoin, open source systems, network effects and the crossroads between economics and cryptography.



Photo credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, WikiCommons

No commentNote: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or offer to buy or sell, nor is it a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or company. bitcoin.com It does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. The Company or the Author shall not be liable directly or indirectly for any damage or loss which may result from the use or reliance on any Content, Products or Services referred to in this Article. See also The BJP left the award to Dilip Kumar to decide whether India should return the news or not.