India: India: Gang kills man for stealing Sikh flag at temple in Punjab | The world

In the northern state of Punjab, a Sikh was killed by a mob as he entered a temple this Sunday, just hours after a man accused of stealing the flag of this religious minority entered a well-known Golden Temple and was beaten to death. India.

The man was beaten to death after he was spotted by several neighbors entering the vicinity of the temple to steal. Superintendent of Police in Kapurthala Hargamalpreet Singh Gogh said in a statement gathered by NDTV news channel.

After being found, he was detained by Indian authorities and assaulted by a group Regular Until his transfer to the hospital, only his death was certified there.

Although an investigation was launched to clarify the facts, local agents clarified that the person had entered the temple premises for theft and had not committed any offense.

The incident took place just hours after another mob allegedly beat to death a man who allegedly broke into the shrine of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikh religion. Golden Temple From the northern city Amritsar, And Punjab.

A section of the Punjab government has accused the authorities of failing to address the issue of sanctity of minority temples in a timely manner, as the two incidents could re-ignite religious tensions as they lead to the future of the next assembly elections in February and March next year.

Zubair Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal party in the regional Sikh opposition, this Sunday criticized the “indifference and inaction of the Punjab government” as “emerging from repeated sacrificial attempts” against a dangerous and painful system. ”.

After learning of the “tragic incidents in Amritsar and Kapurthala”, the Punjab police chief warned on his Twitter account that “any attempt to violate religious harmony in the state will be dealt with firmly”.

According to the criteria Learn more

________________________________________

Recommended video

The WHO classifies a new variant of COVID-19 as “worrying” and names it Ómicron