India | Hospital and funeral rites collapse due to Govt-19

In India, reaching a bed and a respirator for a covid patient is the highest achievement in the epidemic country.

Lack of oxygen, beds and medicines. With 3,000 deaths a day, the world’s second most populous country is breaking records of infection every day, with the double mutation of the virus becoming more serious and resistant to vaccines, which is hard to obtain.

The biggest challenge of vaccination in India

The country that prides itself on being the world’s vaccine industry faces the biggest challenge. Only one in 66 people has been vaccinated.

The health situation is very dangerous and Western companies are urging their employees to leave the country as soon as possible.

Continuous roar of sirens in New Delhi

Manon Druze has been working for a cosmetics brand in New Delhi for seven years. Now he is leaving everything and returning to France.

“The roar of sirens is heard day and night in New Delhi. The situation is very painful. It gives the impression that the city is constantly fighting against the Govt,” the French foreigner describes.

International aid arrived and foreigners fled the country

Given the magnitude of this second wave, international aid is coming to India similar to these 22 tons of Russian humanitarian aid, along with oxygen cylinders and breathing apparatus. Like Gilead, the company that developed the antiviral Remdecivir, the Red Cross and the Red Cross sent important medical supplies. But experts believe the aid could have a significant impact on a country of 1.4 billion people.

Funerals in parks and open spaces

With more than 17 million cases, 200,000 deaths and more than 3,000 deaths every day, not only a hospital in India but also funerals have collapsed. The price of firewood has tripled, as has the waiting time for cremation. There is a lack of space and wood in the crematorium, which is why funeral parlors are built in an improved manner in parks and other vacant lots.

According to the World Health Organization, India accounted for 38 per cent of the 5.7 million cases reported worldwide last week.