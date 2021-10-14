India has transmitted over 20 million corona virus infections since the outbreak

India has surpassed 20 million corona virus infections on Tuesday since its inception Infectious, Recording 357,229 new cases in the last 24 hours, in the midst of a serious second wave that brought the Asian nation’s health system to the limit.

The country has recorded 3,449 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 222,408, according to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, which may actually be higher than many experts say.





Jordi John Banos

Despite the country battling some of the worst infections in the world, the number of daily vaccinations dropped to an all-time low at the beginning of last month.

As domestic companies struggle to increase supply and imports are limited, the average daily vaccination is 2.5 million, up from 4.5 million on April 5th.

India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, has only partially or completely immunized 9.5% of its 1.35 billion population, according to data from the government portal Co.

General estimates from the two current vaccine manufacturers show that its total monthly production will increase by 70-80 million doses in two months or more, although the number of those eligible for the vaccine has doubled. 800 million from May 1

Two people move the body of a man who died due to cowardice in New Delhi Adnan Abidi / Reuters

India received 150,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Saturday, and the government said the “million dose” was yet to come. Pfizer said on Monday that it was in talks with the Indian government to demand a “quick approval route” for the vaccine.

Global data analyst Prashant Kadayat said Pfizer would become “the preferred vaccine among people who can afford it,” but it is challenging to store it at very low temperatures. India has invited Johnson & Johnson & Modern to sell vaccines.