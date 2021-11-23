India has the lowest number of corona virus cases since May 2020 News

11:30 | New Delhi, Nov. 22.

India on Monday registered 8,488 new corona virus cases, the lowest number since May 2020, and the country with a population of over 1.35 billion became the global hub of the epidemic last May, wreaking havoc with a devastating second wave.

Less than 8,500 confirmed cases In the last 24 hours, they represent the lowest number in the last 538 days in Asia, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.

Total number Govt-19 Infections It has risen to 34.5 million since the outbreak, making India the second most affected country in the world after the United States with 47.7 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India also added 249 people have died from corona, The total death toll stands at 465,911.

These figures contradict those experienced at the time The second wave of infection, Peaked last May with more than 400,000 cases and more than 4,500 deaths a day.

This avalanche of officially recognized cases, according to experts, could have been too high, which led to the collapse of hospitals and crematoriums. Lack of oxygen For medical use in some places.

Experts anticipate the impact of the third wave between September and October, especially with the proliferation of trips and Family reunions For religious ceremonies.

